CHRIS JANSON REVEALS REAL FRIENDS TRACK LISTING

With less than two months to go until the release of his third Warner Music Nashville album on October 18, critically acclaimed country artist Chris Janson reveals which of his Real Friends are joining him for the ride. Songwriters on the 13-track project, for which Janson served as co-producer and co-writer, span industry veterans to new faces, as well as a special appearance from his wife (full track listing below). He also teams up with label-mate and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton to perform the record’s title track. Real Friends is available now for pre-order (click HERE).

Fans who pre-order the album will also have instant access to download four tracks, including the just released “Done.” Janson wrote the mid-tempo love letter alongside Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin and Matt Roy. The song’s video, directed by Sam Siske, features his wife, manager and collaborator Kelly Roland (watch HERE). The decorated songwriter and award-winning recording artist has previously released the “high-energy but… soft-edged” (The New York Times) track “Say About Me,” the “blue-collar rocker” (Taste of Country) “Waitin’ on Five” and the “electric, juiced-up anthem” (Billboard) “Good Vibes.”

Janson’s current single “Good Vibes” has rocketed into the Top 10 at country radio ahead of the album’s release as it nears 35 million on-demand streams. A two-time chart-topper performed the song last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch HERE) and will take it to Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium on September 25 for a sold-out headlining show. He will continue performing his newest tunes live into the fall on his own headlining dates across the nation. This week he will hit amphitheaters and arenas in Louisiana and Texas on Chris Young’s “Raised On Country Tour” before closing the run next weekend in Florida.

Real Friends Track Listing

Good Vibes* (Chris Janson, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley) Check (Chris Janson, Tommy Cecil, Greylan James, James McNair, Mitch Oglesby) Done (Chris Janson, Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin, Matt Roy) Normal People* (Chris Janson, Zach Crowell, Tommy Cecil) Say About Me (Chris Janson, Shy Carter, Tommy Cecil) Waitin’ on 5 (Chris Janson, Shy Carter, Tommy Cecil, Craig Wiseman) Hawaii on Me (Chris Janson, Kelly Roland, Will Nance) Mine Does (Chris Janson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip) God’s Gotta Be a Good Ole Boy (Chris Janson, Brock Berryhill, Brad Clawson, Greylan James, Mitch Oglesby) Real Friends (feat. Blake Shelton) (Chris Janson, Brad Clawson, Greylan James, Mitch Oglesby) Everybody’s Going Through Something (Chris Janson, Tom Douglas, Tony Lane) Beer Me** (Chris Janson, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick, Mitch Oglesby) Country USA (Chris Janson, David Lee Murphy, Mitch Oglesby)

Produced by Chris Janson and Tommy Cecil

*Produced by Zach Crowell / Co-Produced by Chris Janson

**Produced by Chris Janson and Brock Berryhill

About Chris Janson

Who is Chris Janson? He’s a “live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a Platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the Grand Ole Opry member and three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats, including two No. 1 singles. He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” was named the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year and declared one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” by NSAI. Now its onto new music for Janson: “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his forthcoming album Real Friends, due October 18, has entered the Top 10 at country radio. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”).

