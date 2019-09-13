BRETT KISSEL MAKES STATESIDE DEBUT WITH NEW MUSIC VIDEO, “DRINK ABOUT ME”

2019 5x Canadian Country Music Award nominee and 2019 Juno award-winning artist, Brett Kissel, has released his first U.S. single, “Drink About Me” (listen here) along with a highly anticipated new music video, featuring Bachelor Nation fan-favorites, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The music video is now available exclusively on Entertainment Tonight Online (view here).

As if the catchy song wasn’t enough, the steamy new music video, shot at Caerula Mar Resort on South Andros Island in The Bahamas, puts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s intimate relationship on display. A behind-the-scenes photo gallery capturing the making of the video is now available through People.com (see here).

“In this video, you are going to see some pretty heavy making out, a little drinking and beautiful views. I wanted to be part of this song because I knew it was about a love story and making memories,” commented Bristowe.

“Expect to see a very intimate relationship from all perspectives and in different sceneries. We’re just two people who are clearly in love and not afraid to show it,” commented Tartick.

“Drink About Me” captures the common feeling of missing someone and reminiscing on your favorite memories with that person. Kissel, who recently received five 2019 CCMA Award nominations including his first nomination for the coveted Entertainer of the Year, has big plans for the upcoming year with stateside tour dates, appearances, and new music ahead.

“I am so excited to put out a brand new song into the musical universe. My hope is that this song will bring back some of the greatest memories you’ve ever had. When you hear this song, I hope you’ll reminisce about your best days, happiest times, first kiss, longest kiss and warmest embrace. Let this song surround you and let these memories come flooding back.” commented Kissel about the release.

Kissel, who is signed to Warner Canada has experienced tremendous success in his career thus far. Most recently he took the lead as one of the most nominated acts for this year’s CCMA Awards. The nominations add to the list of many achievements for the reigning CCMA Interactive Artist of the Year. In early 2019, Kissel was awarded the Juno award (equivalent to a GRAMMY) for Country Album of the Year for his album, We Were That Song, making it the second Juno win for Kissel, who won in 2014 for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. He was the first country artist to take home the title in 17 years (since Shania Twain). Among his other accolades are he was named the International Artist of the Year at the 2017 Worldwide Radio Summit in Hollywood, CA (an honor bestowed upon Ed Sheeran and Adele in the last two years respectively). He is the 2017 and 2018 Canadian Country Music Awards’ Male Vocalist of the Year, 4xWinner at the 2016 CCMA Awards, 12x Billboard Canadian Top 10 Singles chart, and more (see here).

Voting is now open for the 2019 CCMA Fan’s Choice Award, visit https://www.ccmafanvote.com/ to cast your vote for Brett Kissel. Leading up to the CCMA Awards, Kissel is keeping busy touring throughout Canada and preparing to release new music. Visit www.brettkissel.com for information on upcoming tour dates and keep up with Brett Kissel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Brett Kissel: As one of the top touring acts on the Canadian Country music scene, Brett Kissel is on the brink of becoming a household name across the United States. Having toured with artists such as Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley the young entertainer is no stranger to the stage and just last year he completed two legs of his headlining tour which was marked as one of Canada’s most extensive tours, selling out venues and reaching nationwide status. Earlier this year, Kissel was awarded a Gold record for his smash single “Anthem” (his seventh Gold record) and a “Double Road to Gold” plaque by CIMA, where he was one of the few artists to qualify in the 12-month eligibility period, for his massive 2018 “We Were That Song” tour that saw him perform over 110 dates in every province and territory in Canada. These are just a few of the artists many achievements which include awards and nominations from the CCMA Awards, the Juno Awards, and more. Growing up on a cattle ranch in northeastern Alberta played a big role in Kissel’s music. His family operates a successful cattle ranch with Angus and Speckle Park-cross cattle. Kissel’s ranching background garnered him attention in the agricultural and rodeo communities across Canada.