Berhana Releases “I Been” Remix Featuring a New Verse

Rising R&B sensation Berhana released a remix of his single “I Been” on Amazon Music. Featuring a brand-new verse from Boogie, the remixed version of the song can be heard on Amazon Music’s playlist, R&B Rotation, the new home for R&B in heavy rotation.

Listen to the remix of “I Been” feat. Boogie HERE.

Berhana has been making waves since dropping his self-titled debut EP in 2016. The Atlanta-born musician has received endorsements for “breezy, soulful” (HYPEBEAST) and smartly-written songs that have gotten the attention of the likes of Janet Hubert and Donald Glover. His song “Grey Luh” was featured on Glover’s show Atlanta.

In October, the 27-year-old singer released his debut full-length ‘HAN’ via EQT Recordings (Masego, JPEGMAFIA). A promising collection of songs from a R&B talent that’s moved relatively under-the-radar, Berhana’s debut LP is a soulful dance fantasia filled with fast-paced walls of sound and funktronic reflections of desire, ranging from “soul-infused trips” (Billboard) like single “Lucky Strike” to complex psychedelic-disco jams (lead single “Health Food”).

Berhana studied film in New York City, and his vision is cinematic. He sees music primarily in its capacity for storytelling, for escapism. That’s why ‘HAN,’ has a narrator woven between tracks, guiding the listener on a journey through psychedelic soul and minimal electronica all led by Berhana’s honeyed vocals. The album’s sonic twists and turns are indebted to the freedom felt in some of his musical influences, including Stereolab, Yukihiro Takahashi, Squarepusher and Bjork.

Berhana has played Pitchfork Festival, Governor’s Ball, Firefly, Forecastle, Smokin’ Grooves and Osheaga with his unique live blend of funkadelia. Accompanied by a four-piece band and playing his largest venues to date, Berhana’s bi-coastal run of Fall North American tour dates will kick off November 27th in Atlanta. Full tour dates below.

Amazon Music listeners can find the remix of Berhana’s “I Been” on the playlist R&B Rotation, the new home for R&B in heavy rotation. Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa, play the Amazon Original by Berhana” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Upcoming Berhana Tour Dates:

http://www.berhana.com/shows

11/27: Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West

11/30: Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

12/3: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/5: Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club

12/6: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

12/10: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/11: Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre