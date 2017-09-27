“Baby Doll” is the newest single by Rebel Hearts and its first ever national release to Top40 and AC radio. It’s a vocal collaboration with California acapella group Boyz Nite Out. Written by Tom Griffin and produced by Don McDowell, Paul Taylor & Lee Taggart.

“Baby Doll” is a powerfully beautiful love song performed by Rebel Kody Anderson (Salt Lake City). Kody’s strong emotional lead vocal together with amazing harmonies, arranged by Mark Baldi of Boyz Nite Out. “Baby Doll” will make your Heart Pound and your spirit soar.

Visit Rebel Hearts online at www.RebelHearts.com

Consumers can purchase music online from any of hundreds of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

New single is available on Spins Tracking System www.spinstrackingsystem.com and AirplayAccess at www.airplayaccess.com to radio programmers worldwide.

For interview request, additional information or for radio station visits, please contact Loggins Promotion at 310-325-2800 or email staff@logginspromotion.com .

About Rebel Hearts:

Rebel Hearts is comprised of Darren Castle, Don McDowell and Kody Anderson, their music is a blend of country and rock that draws on influences like Eagles, Elvis and Garth. Rebel Hearts has had a long string of #1 Indie Hits from 1998-2009 and first broke into the Billboard Charts in 2000 with their remake of When Will I Be Loved. Rebel Hearts-Runnin Wild featured 12 original songs and 5 videos, including Daddy’s Dream, Everything to Me, Colorado, Good to Go, Jesse Dunn, Wrangler Walk and Hard Rock Hotel.

All 5 Videos had extensive airplay on GAC. When Will I Be Loved, Daddy’s Dream and Everything to Me aired on Great American Country (GAC) 2001 -2003. Jesse Dunn & Wrangler Walk were released in late 2009 – 2012. Broke the Mold was released to radio in 2015. “Mountain Country” was released in late 2016. Rebel Hearts is completing an all new project for release in the fall of 2017.

Contact info:

Backstage Entertainment

Media – Publicity -Promotion

Los Angeles Tel: 310-325-9997

Nashville Tel: 615-323-2200

staff@backstageentertainment.net

Radio contact:

Loggins Promotion

Radio Promotion & Marketing

Los Angeles – Nashville “Music City U.S.A.” – New York

Tel: 310-325-2800

staff@logginspromotion.com