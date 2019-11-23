Trace Adkins Selects Jason Crabb As Special Guest During Christmas Residency at Gaylord Opryland

Country superstar Trace Adkins has selected popular Christian music vocalist, Jason Crabb, as one of his special guests during The Gift of Christmas with Trace Adkins and Friends residency during Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas. Crabb will perform on select evenings as his schedule allows.

Throughout the evening, the 2-time GRAMMY winner will join Trace to entertain fans with Christmas standards, classics and favorite traditions as part of Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas.

The Gift of Christmas with Trace Adkins and Friends will be held through November 24 at the Wildhorse Saloon and November 27 through Christmas Day in the Tennessee Ballroom of Gaylord Opryland in Nashville.

Tickets are on sale now at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.

About Crabb joining the residency, Adkins says: “I could say many things about Jason Crabb, but I will keep it short. Jason Crabb is one of the best singers in the world. Nuff’ said.”

This is not the first time Adkins and Crabb have shared the stage. Previously, Crabb joined Adkins’ Christmas tour and performed at Trace’s Jammin’ To Beat the Blues charity event as well as first meeting on the popular NBC show, Celebrity Apprentice.

Crabb states: “I am so excited to be joining my friend Trace Adkins for another Christmas season and super excited to be a small part of Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas. We’re going to have a great time celebrating the birth of Jesus and I can’t wait! See ya’ there.”

“I am honored to be a part of this longstanding tradition at Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas during such a special time of the year,” said Trace Adkins. “The resort knows how to do Christmas, and I can’t wait to be part of the tradition again. I’m really proud of the show we have prepared for this year and hope people walk away from it feeling the spirit of the season.”

Adkins, a multiplatinum artist and Grand Ole Opry member, will bring his gift of song and unique baritone to fans for multiple shows throughout the holiday season, performing his hit songs and holiday favorites. Prior to Adkins’ performance, concert-goers will enjoy a multi-course feast prepared by the resort’s renowned chefs.

The dinner show is just one of many activities happening during A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland including ICE! which is back with a new theme, A CHRISTMAS STORY™; Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Grand Ole Opry House; SoundWaves, the nation’s first truly upscale water resort, which maintains a perfect 84-degree temperature all year long; an ice skating rink, ice tubing and more.

The following dates are when Jason Crabb will appear during The Gift of Christmas with Trace Adkins and Friends during A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland:

November 24, 2019

November 27, 2019

December 7, 2019

December 9, 2019

December 11, 2019

December 16, 2019

December 18, 2019

December 19, 2019

About Trace Adkins

Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville, a remarkable run for one of country music’s most easily identifiable stars. With over one billion spins on Pandora (10 million per month), one million followers on Spotify and nearly 200 million plays on YouTube, the Louisiana native is back in the studio after releasing his 12th studio album, Something’s Going On, on BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records in 2017. A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010. The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service members across 12 USO Tours. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, Adkins recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons. Adkins has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a tough-as-nails biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in “Deepwater Horizon” (starring Mark Wahlberg) and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family friendly film “Moms’ Night Out” (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew). His most recent role was that of MercyMe’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash “I Can Only Imagine.” The film was the third biggest selling movie on its opening weekend in America. Adkins lends his talents hosting the INSP Network’s Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, launching October 14. For tour dates and more information, visit Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TraceAdkins.

About Jason Crabb

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year – along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.

Crabb’s latest record, Unexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019 and was named by USA Today as one of 2018’s best albums. The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor.

About A Country Christmas

A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Resort attracts more than 1 million visitors annually with its 3 million twinkling lights, acres of stunning decorations and exceptional entertainment. With each passing year, the shows and attractions dazzle guests include everything from a larger-than-life nativity display and Christmas dinner shows to ICE!—an astonishing display of colorful sculptures and slides hand carved from 2 million pounds of ice. The resort’s nine acres of indoor gardens and waterfalls are transformed into a fanciful world of towering Christmas trees, oversized wreaths and ornate details that provide breathtaking views from every direction. A Country Christmas has been hailed as one of the “Ten Great Places to Catch up with Santa” by USA Today; “The Most Christmassy Hotel in the Nation” by the Travel Channel’s “Extreme Christmas;” one of the top 10 places to spend Christmas in the world by Travel + Leisure; and a “Nashville treasure” by Southern Living.