The War And Treaty to Open for John Legend on ‘Bigger Love 2020’ Tour

Fresh off a triumphant performance on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, The War And Treaty — the husband and wife team of Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter — have been invited to open for John Legend on his Bigger Love 2020 tour, announced this morning.

The tour will kick off on August 12 in Dallas and visit more than 25 cities across North America this summer including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Dayton and more before wrapping on September 25 in San Diego.

The War And Treaty have been in the studio putting the finishing touches on Hearts Town, their debut album for Rounder, slated for release on August 14, 2020. Last month, they released two tracks from the LP: “Jealousy” and “Hustlin’,” which are available via all digital service providers.

The duo, named the 2019 Emerging Act of the Year by Americana Music Association, earned tremendous acclaim for their full-length debut, 2018’s Healing Tide. The Associated Press called them “a powerhouse R&B duo who sound as though they were born to sing together,” while the Los Angeles Times praised their “joyful mix of gospel, soul and Americana best carried through the raw, rafters-reaching power of their voices.”

Along with completing their new album, The War And Treaty spent much of 2019 touring with the likes of Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, as well as joining the legendary Al Green for a run of dates at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall.

The Bigger Love Tour pre-sale tickets will go on sale February 11-12 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm local time. Local pre-sale goes on-sale on February 13 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm local time. Public on-sale starts on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at 10:00 am local.

A full list of dates, cities, and venues is below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

Aug 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Aug 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap – Filene Center

Aug 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aug 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Aug 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Aug 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

Aug 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

Aug 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sep 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

Sep 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sep 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

Sep 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

Sep 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sep 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater

Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sep 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre