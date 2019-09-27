POWERHOUSE VOCALIST TYRA MADISON SHINES WITH NEW SINGLE

Country music’s newest powerhouse vocalist Tyra Madison is celebrating the release of her single, “Saturdays Are For The Girls.” The girl power anthem was produced by industry vets Brad Hill and Lee Holland (Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Brett Young). A true multi-hyphenate, this Belmont graduate and former Kentuckian demonstrates her impactful vocals along with her mature musicianship on today’s release.

SCENES Media will be hosting an exclusive performance from the budding entertainer on their Facebook today.

Tyra stopped by WSMV NBC’s Today In Nashville to perform the single HERE.

No stranger to the stage, Tyra began her singing career at the tender age of four, where she would attend the local “Pickin’ and Grinnin’ with her papaw. This time spent with bluegrass musicians, including her papaw and uncle, really shaped Tyra’s love for music and the trajectory for her life. It was winning her school talent show in Kindergarten by singing “You are My Sunshine” a cappella that sealed the deal. It was then that she knew exactly what she wanted to be.

Being from a one stop light town, Tyra performed anywhere she could from festivals, schools, sporting events, benefits, etc. It was an opportunity to perform in the prestigious Kentucky Opry Junior Pros that allowed the then teenager to hone her stage presence and mature as a performer. Her first break came when Tyra was noticed by talent scouts and was chosen to be in the cast of Lifetime reality series, “Chasing Nashville.” This opportunity led her to release her first EP Firestarter and land an opening slot for Maddie and Tae.

The future proves bright for this promising talent with an infectious personality that effortlessly combines talent with small town charm.