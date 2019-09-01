POST MALONE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “CIRCLES”

History-making, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Post Malone has just released his latest single, “Circles”.

Get it HERE via Republic Records.

“Circles” heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited third full-length studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], which Malone recently announced will be coming on September 6th, 2019.

You can pre-order Hollywood’s Bleeding HERE. Pre-order will include downloads of the latest track as well as the recent platinum selling “Goodbyes” [feat. Young Thug]

On “Circles,” Post teamed up with two of his frequent collaborators Frank Dukes and Louis Bell. With Dukes behind the board, he delivered the RIAA diamond-certified “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo] and multiplatinum “Déjà vu” [feat. Justin Bieber]. Meanwhile, the union of Post and Bell has historically led to a string of multiplatinum smashes, including “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage], “Better Now,” “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign], and most recently “Goodbyes” [feat. Young Thug].

Post will soon head out on The Runaway Tour, a North American outing scheduled to kick off September 14th in Tacoma, WA and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping November 20th at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale HERE.

As Post headlines festivals around the world, 2019 has been packed with one milestone and achievement after another. “Congratulations” was officially certified Diamond by the RIAA and according to Nielsen Music, his second album, beerbongs & Bentleys, emerges on the Mid-Year Top 10 Albums (Based on Overall Equivalent Album Units) and he earns two entries on the Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs, namely “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee at #3 and “wow.” at #6. “Sunflower” also lands at #2 among the Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio and Video Combined) and Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Audio Streams as “wow” sits at #7 on both charts.