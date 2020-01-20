New Music Weekly Announces NMA Nominees

New Music Weekly has announced the nominees for its annual New Music Awards 2020. Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo are among the many major artists while independent artists, Garrett Young, Eileen Carey & Joy Mover are among numerous indie artists which received nomination accolades. The popular music publication which provides weekly charts from Top40, Country to Hot AC has opened its open ballot by which subscribers and music fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites towards the final outcome of winners. In addition to artists and song categories, there are nominations for radio stations, programmers, labels and industry professionals.

Billie Eilish:

Leaps Into U.S. Radio & Comes Out Big Winner

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell was born December 18, 2001. This sudden superstar, an American singer and songwriter was born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, she began singing at a young age. She gained a following in 2016, when she released her single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud, subsequently released on the record labels Darkroom and Interscope Records. The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows. Eilish is most known for her 2019 single “Bad Guy”, which topped the Hot 100. She has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She is the youngest artist ever to have been nominated for the Big Four Grammy Awards. Her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me (2017), reached the top 15.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE:

New Music Weekly, has graced the pages of Billboard, R&R, Gavin, Friday Morning Quarterback, Music Connection, Inside Connection and most recently Soap Digest. New Music Weekly has found great industry success with its airplay charts which includes the genres of Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, to name a few. New Music Weekly has also been honored as “Magazine of the Year” award at the Los Angeles Music Awards. The leading music trade magazine is the #1 chart breaking publication for new music and artists who score top honors during its annual New Music Awards event held in Hollywood, California. The magazine, founded in 1999, covers the genres of Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, Jazz and Alternative/Rock. New Music Weekly’s motivation is owed to the philosophy of radio pioneer and legend Bill Gavin, who started Gavin as a weekly tip-sheet for radio programmers in the 1950s. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s that Gavin’s philosophy was finally archived with the bureaucracy of label politics. .thus the founding of New Music Weekly magazine.

ABOUT NMA:

New Music Weekly is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the corporate world, but an award show showing the true talent which exists in the music industry today. The New Music Awards determine nominations as a result of the highest votes received by open ballot by fans, music industry executives, radio personnel and industry insiders. The New Music Awards is an honor given by New Music Weekly, a publication encompassing music charts within the music industry.