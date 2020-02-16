Lineup Announced for “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS”

The much-anticipated talent lineup has been released for the 3rd annual “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS.” The show, to be held Feb. 19, will be headlined by Kelsea Ballerini (Black River Entertainment) and will also feature performances by Niko Moon (RCA Nashville), Gabby Barrett (Warner Music Nashville), Jon Langston (32 Bridge Entertainment/ EMI Records Nashville), and The Cadillac Three (Big Machine Records).

“Country music continues to be one of the top-performing genres on our service,” said Kelly Rich, Country Lead for Amazon Music in Nashville. “Country Heat represents the biggest and best in country music right now, and we’re thrilled to bring one of our most popular playlists to life for the third year in a row. We’re ecstatic to bring such a dynamic group of today’s established and rising stars, who are defining modern country music, on stage during CRS.”

The “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS” showcase will take place from 6-8 p.m. in Omni Nashville Hotel’s Broadway Ballroom (CRS Performance Hall powered by Live Nation) and will close out the first day of Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020. Country Heat is the ultimate Amazon Music global playlist for today’s country music fan, updated each week to feature a mixture of country hits and breaking singles from both new and established acts.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is also now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. The CRS 2020 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country Radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for Country Radio Seminar is currently $699 per person and is available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Additionally, the CRS host hotel, Omni Nashville, is accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.

About Amazon Music: Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits through multiple streaming tiers. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 50 million songs and the latest new releases. Amazon Music HD, a new tier of the highest quality streaming audio, offers more than 50 million songs in High Definition, and millions of songs in Ultra High Definition. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. Engaging with music has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.