Lena Stone Releases New Heartfelt Single “Out Of My Hands”

Lena Stone once again blows it out of the water with her new pop-country song “Out of My Hands,” released today. The heartbreaking lament about losing someone you love showcases her undeniable talent as a “vulnerable storyteller and melodic, intuitive singer” (Rolling Stone). With powerful and aching lyrics, “Out of My Hands” shares a sense of longing and grieving that is sure to resonate with listeners.

Listen to “Out of My Hands” HERE.

“‘Out Of My Hands’ is easily the most personal song on the upcoming Princess EP. It’s about learning to walk away from someone you never thought you’d have to say goodbye to, and I can tell you from experience just how painful that is,” said Stone. “This song is me giving myself permission to heal and let go, and I’m so grateful to my co-writers Trannie Anderson and Jason Duke for helping me tell this story.”

To learn more about Lena Stone, visit lenastone.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Listen to Lena Stone on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

About Lena Stone:

A songwriter since age eight, Stone picked up the guitar at 14 and began performing at school and church. Shortly after, she attended a Grammy songwriting camp in Los Angeles and met hit songwriter Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill) who told her she belonged in Nashville. At 18, the Carlisle, Massachusetts native made the move to Music City to fulfill her dream of becoming an artist. She began writing with folks around town and interned at a publishing company to learn the ins and outs of the industry. In the midst of the magic, she found herself a founding member of Song Suffragettes, a weekly, sold-out showcase of female artists in Nashville. Since her arrival in Nashville, Stone has penned 600 songs, including several hits for fellow rising female artists. She released her first single, “Nervous” in 2017 followed by “Can’t Think Straight,” “Running Out of Red Lights” “October” in 2018. Stone released her self-titled debut EP in May of 2018 and shortly after, Rolling Stone Country named Stone as one of their “10 New Artists You Need To Know” while Taste of Country claims Stone is “flat out easy to listen to” through latest releases of “Hotel” and “Personal Space.” To learn more about Lena Stone, visit lenastone.com.