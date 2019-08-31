JONAS BROTHERS PERFORM FIRST OF TWO SOLD OUT SHOWS AT ICONIC MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
Currently on their sold out Happiness Begins Tour, Jonas Brothers performed the first of two sold out nights at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden tonight—see photos from their showstopping performance HERE.
Joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, the Happiness Begins Tour canvases North America through the end of the year. See the full itinerary below.
Earlier this week, the band took home the 2019 MTV Video Music Award for “Best Pop” for “Sucker,” as well as put on an epic hometown performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” at the historic Stone Pony stage at the Jersey Shore.
Meanwhile, “Sucker” and “Burning Up” also achieved a 2X platinum certification from the RIAA, continuing the band’s monumental success.
Happiness Begins became the third #1 album of the Jonas Brother’s career and first release since 2009. This #1 bow represented a landmark moment for the group and pop at large as they retain the place at the top of the charts they claimed a decade ago. A global success, the album also landed at #1 in Canada, with additional career high debuts in countries including UK, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands and more.
These achievements solidified Jonas Brothers’ return as the biggest pop moment of 2019.
Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 Dates:
Friday, August 30, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Friday, September 20, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*
Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center*
Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*
Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Monday, October 21, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Sunday, October 27, 2019 Monterrey, MX Auditorio Citibanamex
Monday, October 28, 2019 Monterrey, MX Auditorio Citibanamex
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Mexico City, MX Sports Palace
Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mexico City, MX Sports Palace
Saturday, November 2, 2019 Guadalajara, MX Auditorio Telmex
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Friday, November 15, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Saturday, November 16, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sunday, November 17, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Friday, November 22, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Saturday, November 23, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sunday, November 24, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Friday, November 29, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, November 30, 2019 Baltimore, MC Royal Farms Arena
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Omaha, NE Chi Health Center
Friday, December 6, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, December 7, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, December 12, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Saturday, December 14, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
*Bebe Rexha not performing
JONAS BROTHERS HAPPINESS BEGINS
https://JonasBrothers.lnk.to/HappinessBegins
JONAS BROTHERS SOCIALS
http://instagram.com/jonasbrothers
http://twitter.com/jonasbrothers
https://www.facebook.com/JonasBrothers
https://www.youtube.com/user/JonasBrothersMusic