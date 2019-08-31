JONAS BROTHERS PERFORM FIRST OF TWO SOLD OUT SHOWS AT ICONIC MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Currently on their sold out Happiness Begins Tour, Jonas Brothers performed the first of two sold out nights at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden tonight—see photos from their showstopping performance HERE.

Joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, the Happiness Begins Tour canvases North America through the end of the year. See the full itinerary below.

Earlier this week, the band took home the 2019 MTV Video Music Award for “Best Pop” for “Sucker,” as well as put on an epic hometown performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” at the historic Stone Pony stage at the Jersey Shore.

Meanwhile, “Sucker” and “Burning Up” also achieved a 2X platinum certification from the RIAA, continuing the band’s monumental success.

Happiness Begins became the third #1 album of the Jonas Brother’s career and first release since 2009. This #1 bow represented a landmark moment for the group and pop at large as they retain the place at the top of the charts they claimed a decade ago. A global success, the album also landed at #1 in Canada, with additional career high debuts in countries including UK, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands and more.

These achievements solidified Jonas Brothers’ return as the biggest pop moment of 2019.

Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 Dates:

Friday, August 30, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, September 20, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center*

Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Monday, October 21, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, October 27, 2019 Monterrey, MX Auditorio Citibanamex

Monday, October 28, 2019 Monterrey, MX Auditorio Citibanamex

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Mexico City, MX Sports Palace

Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mexico City, MX Sports Palace

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Guadalajara, MX Auditorio Telmex

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Friday, November 15, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Saturday, November 16, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Sunday, November 17, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Friday, November 22, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sunday, November 24, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Friday, November 29, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, November 30, 2019 Baltimore, MC Royal Farms Arena

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Omaha, NE Chi Health Center

Friday, December 6, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, December 7, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, December 12, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Saturday, December 14, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

*Bebe Rexha not performing

JONAS BROTHERS HAPPINESS BEGINS

https://JonasBrothers.lnk.to/HappinessBegins

JONAS BROTHERS SOCIALS

http://instagram.com/jonasbrothers

http://twitter.com/jonasbrothers

https://www.facebook.com/JonasBrothers

https://www.youtube.com/user/JonasBrothersMusic