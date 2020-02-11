Jon Pardi Hosts Motocycle Ride And Concert To Benefit ACM Lifting Lives

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi will host the Motorcycle Ride and Concert to benefit ACM Lifting Lives® on Friday, April 3rd, leading up to the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards™. Riders will enjoy an hour-long scenic drive through rural Nevada beginning at 11 a.m. at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country (6611 Las Vegas Blvd. S.), and the ride will conclude with live performances by Pardi, Randy Houser, Taylor Young and surprise special guests. Proceeds from the event benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music. Fans can register to ride (HERE). For information about general admission tickets, visit https://stoneysrockincountry.com/.

Earlier this week, Pardi celebrated his fourth #1 Gold-certified single “Heartache Medication” at Nashville Lifestyles Music in the City event, benefitting Make A Wish Foundation. Selected as the cover star of Nashville Lifestyles January Music Issue, Pardi talked with Nashville Lifestyles editors in an exclusive live Q&A session before auctioning off a signed, limited edition Jon Pardi American Hat Co. cowboy hat with proceeds going to the charity. Pardi also performed songs off his critically-acclaimed album Heartache Medication, which was named by The New York Times as “…one of the most anticipated albums of the season,” Rolling Stone’s “Best Albums of the Year” list, and Los Angeles Times “Best Albums of the Year” (#4) list, as the only country artist/album represented.

Pardi is currently featured on Thomas Rhett’s Top 25-and-climbing single at Country radio “Beer Can’t Fix” and is touring nationwide. Upcoming stops include the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (2/9) and the Houston Rodeo (3/14), where Pardi remains one of the top-selling acts along with Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson. For tickets and more information, visit www.jonpardi.com.