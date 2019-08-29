HOME FREE TO CELEBRATE DIVE BAR SAINTS ON NBC’S TODAY (9/3)

All-vocal Country entertainers HOME FREE will celebrate their upcoming album, DIVE BAR SAINTS (out 9/6), with a performance on NBC’s TODAY on September 3. Marking an exciting start to their album release week, the group will also join in welcoming back co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who is set to return from maternity leave that same day.

In the weeks leading up to the release of their much-anticipated fifth studio album – available for preorder HERE – Home Free has given fans several tastes of what’s to come through music videos for six of the 12 tracks on the album. They began with the title track, which The Tennessean praised as a “welcoming ode to the local watering hole,” followed by “Remember This,” a Tim Foust original which debuted exclusively on Taste of Country.

Fans went crazy as they searched for the many Easter eggs in “Catch Me If You Can,” and the quintet paid homage to the legends who came before them with historic Opry footage in their video for “Dreamer.” The group also released one of the two cover tracks on the upcoming album, John Denver’s iconic “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which has been one of their most requested songs to date.

Their latest release, “Leave This Town,” premiered last Friday (8/16). The touching clip shares the storyline of a young girl who is eager to get out of her small hometown and her father, who is reluctantly counting down the days until she says “goodbye.”

In support of the upcoming album, their massive DIVE BAR SAINTS WORLD TOUR is set to kick off on September 18, hitting 16 countries with over 100 shows through October 2020 – with new stops in Paducah, KY (4/22) and Calgary, AB (9/11) added today. Tickets for the second leg of the tour, which was announced last Friday (8/16), are on sale TODAY.

HOME FREE DIVE BAR SAINTS WORLD TOUR DATES:

+ DIVE BAR CHRISTMAS TOUR

* Second Leg of DIVE BAR SAINTS WORLD TOUR

SEPTEMBER 2019

18 | Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

19 | Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

20 | Bakersfield, CA – The Fox Theatre

21 | San Diego, CA – Humphreys by the Bay

22 | Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

24 | Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

25 | Oklahoma City, OK – Hudiburg Chevrolet Center at Rose State College

26 | Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall

27 | Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

28 | San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

OCTOBER 2019

1 | Fort Smith, AR – ArcBest Performing Arts Center

2 | Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

4 | Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

5 | Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

6 | Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

8 | Louisville, KY – Brown Theatre

9 | Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

11 | Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

12 | Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium



NOVEMBER 2019

1 | Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House

2 | Boston, MA – Lynn Auditorium

3 | Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

4 | Portland, ME – Westbrook Performing Arts Center

6 | Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

7 | Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall

8 | Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City (18+)

9 | Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts

10 | New York, NY – Town Hall

30 | Nederland, TX – Nederland Performing Arts Center +

DECEMBER 2019

1 | Shreveport, LA – The Strand Theatre +

4 | Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall +

5 | Birmingham, AL – Concert Hall at BJCC +

6 | Tifton, GA – John Hunt Auditorium +

7 | Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium +

8 | Raleigh, NC – Meymandi Concert Hall +

11 | Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre +

12 | Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center +

13 | Troy, OH – Hobart Arena +

14 | Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre +

15 | Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre +

18 | Salina, KS – Tony’s Pizza Events Center +

19 | Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater +

20 | Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena +

21 | Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center +

22 | Mankato, MN – Mankato Civic Center +

JANUARY 2020

30 | Brisbane, QLD – The Triffid*

31 | Melbourne, VIC – 170 Russell*



FEBRUARY 2020

1 | Sydney, NSW – Metro Theatre*

21 | Leuven, Belgium – Het Depot

23 | Amsterdam, Netherlands – RAI Theatre

24 | Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

25 | Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil SOLD OUT!

26 | Skive, Denmark – Skive Theater

28 | Stockholm, Sweden – Göta Lejon

29 | Gothenburg, Sweden – Concerthouse

MARCH 2020

1 | Oslo, Norway – Oslo Konserthus

3 | Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

4 | Hannover, Germany – Capitol-Hochhaus Hannover

6 | Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

7 | Warsaw, Poland – Klub Proxima

9 | Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

10 | Vienna, Austria – Arena Wien

12 | Milan, Italy – Serraglio

13 | Munich, Germany – Alte Kongresshalle

14 | Zurich, Switzerland – X-TRA

15 | Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

17 | Manchester, England, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

18 | Glasgow, Scotland, UK – Saint Luke’s

19 | Birmingham, England, UK – O2 Academy

20 | London, England, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

APRIL 2020

16 | Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center*

17 | Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall*

18 | North Myrtle Beach, SC – Alabama Theatre*

19 | Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theater*

22 | Paducah, KY – Carson Theater

23 | Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center*

24 | Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center*

25 | St. Louis, MO – Touhill Performing Arts Center*

26 | Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center*

29 | Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall*

30 | St. Cloud, MN – Paramount Center for the Arts*

MAY 2020

1 | Milwaukee, WI – Northern Lights Theater*

2 | Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre*

3 | Duluth, MN – The DECC*

5 | Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center at the Confluence*

6 | Wausau, WI – Grand Theater*

9 | Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre*

12 | Missoula, MT – Dennison Theatre*

13 | Ogden, UT – Peery’s Egyptian Theater*

14 | Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center*

15 | Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre*

16 | Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre*

SEPTEMBER 2020

9 | Surrey, BC – Bell Performing Arts Centre*

10 | Kelowna, BC – Kelowna Community Theatre*

11 | Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

16 | Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre*

17 | Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place*

18 | Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre*

19 | Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre*

22 | North Bay, ON – Capitol Centre*

23 | Guelph, ON – River Run Centre*

24 | London, ON – London Music Hall*

25 | Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall*

26 | Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort*

28 | Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre*

29 | Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre*

30 | Sherbrooke, QC – Granada Theatre*

OCTOBER 2020

1 | Moncton, NB – Capitol Theatre*

2 | Halifax, NS – Spatz Theatre*

ABOUT HOME FREE:

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene selling more than 350,000 copies combined of their popular albums; embarking on major global tours; amassing more than 100 million career audio streams and over 310.5 MILLION YouTube views; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country). Their fifth studio album, DIVE BAR SAINTS, is expected on September 6 under Home Free Records, with a massive DIVE BAR SAINTS WORLD TOUR kicking off this fall, plus the DIVE BAR CHRISTMAS TOUR. Home Free’s extensive catalog spotlights five Top 10 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014), which hit #1 on iTunes Country chart and #4 overall following their victory on NBC’s The Sing-Off. With praise rolling in from the likes of Perez Hilton, Country Living, FOX & Friends, Rolling Stone, and AXS.com, the extraordinary showmen have continued to electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show while their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, The Oak Ridge Boys, and more, have built a loyal fanbase.