Hindsight Records To Release ‘With Love’ From Doris Day October 25th

Hindsight Records in partnership with Select-O-Hits will release ‘With Love’, featuring rare recordings from the great Doris Day. The incredibly intimate and authentic recordings from 1952 and 1953, including The Page Cavanaugh Trio, were not previously available for release and were originally created for radio broadcast use.



Around 1980 Thomas Gramuglia, president of Hindsight Records, contacted the late Bobby Weiss (who was Doris’s publicist) to see if Doris would allow the release of the recordings as a CD, and she graciously agreed. What stood out was the fact that Doris had chosen some of her favorite songs, done in an easy, relaxed atmosphere, with no pressure of trying to make them hits.

Later, legendary drummer and producer Les Brown Jr. approached Gramuglia and asked what he thought about augmenting these incredible recordings with a full orchestra. After hearing the quality of Doris’s voice and her wonderful, relaxed, easy interpretation of each song, he was blown away. Brown jumped at the chance to participate in presenting them to a new audience. Brown was also asked to perform the drum tracks for these recordings, as the original versions consisted of just piano, bass and guitar.

This release is the result of a labor of love by many with respect to the sometimes underrated, but always exceptional actress, musician and singer that was Doris Day.

Artist: Doris Day

Title: With Love

Label: Hindsight Records

Street Date: October 25, 2019*

* Vinyl release available November 8