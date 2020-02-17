Garth Brooks To Highlight CRS 2020 “Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley” Songwriters Lineup

Hit songwriters, artists, and CRS 2020 attendees will come together to honor and remember the late Bob Kingsley during the annual “Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley,” Thursday, Feb. 20, at CRS. The evening will end with a writers round hosted by Garth Brooks, who will be joined by special, soon-to-be-announced guests. This always magical CRS event will be hosted by Fitz, who recently assumed hosting duties for Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 with Fitz.

The lineup brings a lengthy list of highly-awarded songwriters, and there will be no shortage of County music’s biggest hits on the stage during the night that has become one of Country Radio Seminar’s most anticipated events.

Kicking off the evening’s three writers rounds will be Kingsley’s long-time friend and songwriter, Rhett Akins (“I Don’t Want This Night To End” by Luke Bryan, “All About Tonight” by Blake Shelton, and “Look What God Gave Her” by Thomas Rhett) with a round featuring Jessi Alexander (“The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, “I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice, “Mine Would Be You” by Blake Shelton), Chase McGill (“Lose It” by Kane Brown, “Break Up In The End” by Cole Swindell, and “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” by Luke Bryan), and Neal Thrasher (“There Goes My Life” by Kenny Chesney, “Tattoos on This Town” by Jason Aldean, “I Melt” by Rascal Flatts).

Round two will feature writers Cary Barlowe (“Where It’s At” by Dustin Lynch, “Sun Daze” by Florida Georgia Line, “American Honey” by Lady Antebellum), Ashley Gorley (“That’s My Kind of Night” by Luke Bryan, “All American Girl” by Carrie Underwood, “American Saturday Night” by Brad Paisley), Natalie Hemby (“Pontoon” by Little Big Town, “White Liar” by Miranda Lambert, “Downtown” by Lady Antebellum), Eric Paslay (“Barefoot Bluejean Night” by Jake Owen, “Never Really Wanted” by Eric Paslay, and “Angel Eyes” by Love & Theft), and Jimmy Robbins (“Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “It Goes Like This” by Thomas Rhett, “We Were Us” by Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert).

Closing out the evening will be a round led by Garth Brooks (“Ain’t Goin Down ‘Til the Sun Comes Up,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” “Unanswered Prayers”). A special announcement will also be made from Garth Brooks during his round.

“Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley was always Bob’s favorite event,” Nan Kingsley commented. “I am excited to see the tradition continue, with Fitz as your host during Thursday night’s celebration of songwriters. I have no doubt Bob will be with us in spirit, enjoying the music that he loved.”

During the show, Radio Ink will also present its “Top Country PDs” awards, sponsored by Sony Music Nashville.

Sponsored by Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 with Fitz, First Horizon Bank, and Skyview Networks, with bar sponsored by ASCAP, “Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6:30-10 p.m. in Omni Nashville Hotel’s Legends D-G – Level 2, closing out the second day of CRS 2020.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. The CRS 2020 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news.

In preparation for this year’s event, Country Radio Seminar is offering full registrants the opportunity to collect their badges during an early credential pick-up time, set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. CT at Omni Nashville.

About Country Radio Seminar:

Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country Radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.