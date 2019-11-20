Dustin Lynch Comes Home To Tullahoma, Fourth Album Out January 17th

Broken Bow Records hitmaker DUSTIN LYNCH is using his fourth album to recount the Country saga of a true “Small Town Boy,” setting January 17 for the release of TULLAHOMA.

Named after the acclaimed star’s Tennessee hometown, the ambitious self-portrait comes after eight years of sustained success including six #1s, six GOLD and PLATINUM certifications and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry – but it finds Lynch taking stock of himself like never before.

“It’s all about me and growing up in my hometown,” he explains. “Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family, and that’s really cool. I’m very proud of where I’m from, and proud of this record because it will hopefully make my hometown a little more famous than it already is.”



Incorporating the three songs on Lynch’s RIDIN’ ROADS EP – including his current single of the same name – and most-recent #1 “Good Girl,” TULLAHOMA marks a creative step forward for both the artist and his co-writer/co-producer, Zach Crowell. The longtime friends spearheaded the project from start to finish – the first time Lynch has used a single producer for a whole album – letting a universal story about coming of age and discovering yourself unfold.

“I’ve done a lot more living than I’ve done in the past, because this is the first time I’ve been able to tour and also feel like I have a life outside of that,” says the hard-working artist, who just finished another milestone year on Thomas Rhett’s VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR.

“It’s figuring out what I enjoy about life the most – outside of music. The kind of stuff my mom and dad, my family and my friends back home did growing up. Outdoors stuff like hunting and fishing, hanging out in the backyard around a bonfire, just connecting. I long to be that kid again, and I think we all do. You get to a certain point in life and start reflecting on why you’re where you’re at … and I’ve just figured out that’s what makes me tick. That’s why I work hard.”

In addition to the album, Lynch is also announcing his next headlining run – fittingly dubbed the STAY COUNTRY TOUR 2020. Kicking off January 30 in Detroit, Michigan, the trek will crisscross the entire U.S. with opener TRAVIS DENNING.

Tickets for select dates of the STAY COUNTRY TOUR 2020 go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and a portion of each sale will benefit The Cowboys and Angels Fund – which supports various philanthropic causes including an intentional focus on children’s charities. The Cowboys and Angels Fund was established by Lynch in 2018 at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

DUSTIN LYNCH’S STAY COUNTRY TOUR 2020 announced dates:

January 30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore+

January 31 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena+

February 1 – Athens, OH @ Memorial Auditorium+

February 7 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino+

February 8 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo*

February 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee+

February 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland+^

February 15 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino+*

February 28 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino+^

February 29 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino+

March 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues+

March 13 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino+

March 14 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theatre+

March 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE+

March 28 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino+

+with Travis Denning

^on-sale date is November 22

*on-sale now

ABOUT DUSTIN LYNCH

Since his debut with PLATINUM-certified single “Cowboys and Angels,” Lynch has “steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard) with six #1 hits, three Top 5 albums, and tours with the genre’s biggest names (Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley). Lynch’s highly anticipated RIDIN’ ROADS EP is out now, and features current Top 15-and-charging single “Ridin’ Roads.” After making his UK performance debut this spring, the Tennessee native just wrapped a summer-long run on Thomas Rhett’s VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR. Scoring over 1.5 BILLION total career streams, the Grand Ole Opry member continues to affirm his place as one of Country’s elite stars. Lynch has earned industry recognition with Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards nominations, and has made high–profile appearances at the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMA Fest, and on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lip Sync Battle, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY and more.

ABOUT TRAVIS DENNING

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter Travis Denning’s current Top 40 single “After A Few,” is ascending the country radio charts. The “memorable” song showcases Denning’s “future star power” (Billboard) and was co-written by Denning with Kelly Archer and Justin Weaver. The track follows his Top 40 debut single “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” The Mercury Nashville recording artist is out on the road this fall with Riley Green, with dates continuing through the end of the year. Denning has previously opened shows for Cole Swindell, Alan Jackson, LANCO and when he is not touring, he is in the studio working on his debut album. Denning has been spotlighted byRolling Stone for his “everyman worldview that evokes his small-town, big-hearted upbringing and a sound that is a wide tent – fun, modern country with rock-guitar licks” and was selected this past year as an Opry NextStage recipient and CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry. Inspired at a young age, Denning developed a love for Country, pop, rock and heavy metal and started playing local bars from the age of 16, as he built a strong following from his distinctive songs and raucous guitar solos. Denning moved to Nashville and secured outside cuts by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray and Chase Rice. A prolific writer with an unquestionable stage presence, Denning caught the attention of Universal Music Group and signed a record deal in 2017. For more information, visit travisdenning.com.