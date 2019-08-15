CANAAN SMITH STORMS BACK INTO THE SPOTLIGHT WITH NEW SONG “BEER DRINKIN’ WEATHER”
PLATINUM-certified hitmaker CANAAN SMITH storms back onto the Country scene today (8/15), predicting buzzy good vibes and can’t-bring-me-down fun with his new song, “BEER DRINKIN’ WEATHER.”
Featuring a maxed-out mix of cans-up Country and hard vibing party Rock, the up-tempo track was co-written by Smith with Florida Georgia Line superstars Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard plus chart-topping Tree Vibez Music writer Corey Crowder. All about taking life as it comes and making the most of any situation, it showcases his new, elevated mindset – and the beginning of a whole new creative chapter. Also co-produced by Smith with longtime friends Kelley and Hubbard, “BEER DRINKIN’ WEATHER” stands as a true live-for-the-moment anthem, filled with positivity and do-it-my-way edge.
“I always love a drinkin’ song, and this one here is a double-fister!” shares Smith. “I really like how we approached it musically – just a live band in a room with a whole lotta energy. I hope people crank this song way up and it makes ‘em thirsty for a good time.”
Stream or download CANAAN SMITH’S “BEER DRINKIN’ WEATHER” here.
Just announced as the first artist signed to Kelley and Hubbard’s newly-formed label, ROUND HERE RECORDS, Smith will also celebrate his resurgence with an expanded role on Florida Georgia Line’s party of the summer – the ongoing CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR. So far, the sold-out run has found Smith keeping massive crowds energized in between sets by Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and HARDY, but fans have been calling for more, and now Smith’s stepping up with a full band performance of his own.
All this follows Smith’s romantically-charged breakout in 2014 with the PLATINUM #1 hit, “Love You Like That,” and his acclaimed Top 5 album debut from 2015, BRONCO. The undeniable talent went on to tour internationally, releasing a handful of other singles, including 2017’s “This Night Back,” which has tallied 30+ million digital streams.
There’s more big news and even more new music just over the horizon, so keep your eyes on the sky.
