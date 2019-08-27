CANAAN SMITH FLEXES BACKROAD MUSCLE IN NEW SONG “COUNTRY BOY THINGS”

Round Here Records’ PLATINUM-certified hitmaker CANAAN SMITH flexes backroad muscle in his brand-new track, “Country Boy Things,” another full throttle blast of energy hitting the scene today (8/23).

Standing tall as an unapologetic chest-thumper, “Country Boy Things” has a single, anthemic focus – paying respect to the blue-collar Joes of the world who know exactly who they are and what they’re about.

Co-written by Smith with Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three and Corey Crowder, the tune’s loud-and-proud guitars, hard-charging drums, and roughneck lyrics celebrate country-living and backwoods essentials – from muddy tires and bonfire hangouts to working hard and having an independent spirit.

“This song reminds me of moving to Nashville – when those four-on-the-floor songs were making a comeback,” says Smith. “I’m proud of the way the band came together and made this one burn. Banjo, baby!”

STREAM OR DOWNLOAD “COUNTRY BOY THINGS” HERE.

The track follows Smith’s return to the spotlight with his hopped-up and chilled-to-the-max “Beer Drinkin’ Weather,” highlighted by Rolling Stone Country as an easygoing “summertime throwdown.” Serving as the beginning of an elevated new chapter in his career, the tune’s music video, filled with suds and sun, premiered on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown last weekend.

Meanwhile, Smith was recently announced as the first artist signed to Round Here Records – the creativity-focused brainchild of Florida Georgia Line superstars Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. Smith is currently touring as part of FGL’s CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR and is celebrating his new music on the road with full-band sets alongside Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen.

All this follows Smith’s romantically-charged breakout in 2014 with the PLATINUM #1 hit, “Love You Like That,” and his acclaimed Top 5 album debut from 2015, BRONCO. The undeniable talent went on to tour internationally and release a handful of other singles, including 2017’s “This Night Back,” which has tallied 30+ million digital streams.

ABOUT CANAAN SMITH

A native of Williamsburg, Virginia, Smith earned his first Top 10 hit as a songwriter with Love and Theft’s 2009 debut, “Runaway.” He’s built on that success with more co-written hits including cuts by Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell – as well as Big Loud Records/Atlantic Records breakout star Mason Ramsey, who has made the Smith co-write “Famous” into a viral smash in 18 countries. As an artist, Smith’s co-written 2014 single “Love You Like That” became a PLATINUM-certified #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and was followed up by the Top 25 hit “Hole In a Bottle.” His 2017 single, “This Night Back,” has racked up over 30 million digital streams and counting, helping launch the unique entertainer into the next chapter of his career. Smith has been revealed as the first artist signed to Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line’s newly-formed label, Round Here Records, with the infectious positivity of his new tracks “Beer Drinkin’ Weather” and “Country Boy Things” leading the charge. More new music is set to roll out soon, and Smith is currently a featured performer on Florida Georgia Line’s CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR.