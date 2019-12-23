Best New Music For 2019 & Special Holiday Edition

Here we are already looking back at another year. It’s been a pretty mixed bag to say the least. 2019 found us once again with massive fires from California to Australia. The political climate was off the charts with more fighting and feuds than we could handle. Also in play and for the benefit of many we found the best US economy in decades. Stocks moved to new heights giving us serious thought to opening up some shares of New Music Weekly. Any takers?

Through all of the chaos and strife we went through this year, once again it was the music that kept us alive and well, looking for better times. The general enthusiasm that we had here at NMW was really at an all-time high. From the major label artists to the rising independents, there was so much good music and cheer in our camp that it was all filled with much hope and promise. It already appears from our view that we are looking towards an even better year in 2020. With that being said let’s look at a few of the highs.

“Old Town Road” became a pretty big deal from pop to country this year and so did recording artist Blanco Brown. Billie Eilish was crowned the new queen of pop and everything she released was met with massive praise and enthusiasm. The Jonas Brothers continued their hold on pop radio with every single they released moving by leaps and bounds. Superstars in Country continued strong from additional hits by Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean to Keith Urban among many.

This was again a year of strange pairings. Nothing was more bizarre yet effective than the teaming of Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber. Together they took multiple formats by storm from pop to country with the track “10,000 Hours” (Warner Music Nashville). Madonna joined forces with & Swae Lee & together they took the single “Crave” (Interscope) to chart heights. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello made beautiful music together with “Senorita” (Island/UMG) which was a chart topper from Top40 to AC. Garth Brooks even teamed up with Blake Shelton for a new Country anthem in “Dive Bar” (Pearl).

New independent artists hit the charts for the very first time with much firepower coming from the likes of Joy Mover, Billy F. Otis, Linards Zarins, Joe Taylor, Benny Marsella, Arvie Bennett Jr., Gramma Rikki, Rhett May, Wax & Total Life just to name a few. Staple independents that did well once again this year included Eileen Carey, Garrett Young, Matt Williams, Joey Canyon, Rob Georg & many others highlighting that the indie music scene was alive & well in 2019.

New Music Weekly now has an open ballot for the 2020 New Music Awards. NMW subscribers, radio programmers and even the general public can lend a hand in helping to choose the nominees by their entries on the magazine’s website. In addition to artists & bands, there will also be the opportunity for record labels, radio stations, programmers & industry professionals to be singled out for recognition. We really encourage music fans to now participate by choosing your favorites in music, and artists that have had an impact over the past twelve months. Past music chart activity will also play an important part in the process. The final nominations will be announced in January of 2020. Visit the sight now at newmusicawards.com

We continue offering the best tools of the trade for helping to break new artists and bands. With the solid mix of major label and independent artists, we have truly helped to “level the playing field”. You may have noticed the brand-new look of our publication and the STS tracking system for which we are getting much praise. All of this would not be possible if it weren’t for the support we receive from radio & the music programmers that take the time to report faithfully each and every week. To all of you we are eternally grateful. To all of the artists and bands that have been supportive we thank you as well and we hope to honor you in the Best of 2019 with an opportunity through our New Music Awards. We wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New 2020.