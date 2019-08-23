Avalon’s “Keeper Of My Heart” Encouraging Listeners With Inspiring Lyrics

After a 10 year recording hiatus, Avalon is back! The talented vocal group has released the song “Keeper Of My Heart” to radio and the track is already inspiring listeners with its encouraging lyrics.

This is the first release from the group’s forthcoming project, Called, their first on Red Street Records, a new venture started by Rascal Flatts member, Jay DeMarcus.

The song is resonating with music fans and critics alike. Check out what’s being said about Avalon and the impact of “Keeper Of My Heart.”

“Avalon brought something fresh and different to Christian music when they debuted in 1996. Now…they’re doing it again!”

– John Bryant – WAFJ / Augusta GA

“New, fresh and today! After 10 years Avalon comes back with a smash that will connect with the listener immediately!”

– Rob Dempsey – His Radio / Greenville SC

“Avalon is Back!!!! Wow! The fresh “today” sound and yet the same tight harmonies they have mastered for years”

– Ted Gocke – J103 / Chattanooga TN

“It’s like they’ve never left. Avalon’s music is as current now as it was 15 years ago. Excited they are back!”

– Rob Conway – WGTS / Washington DC

“The trifecta of live radio, a live studio audience and social media live just experienced the new ‘king of the comebacks.’ Avalon is better than ever–a former A list artist is A+ on talent, humility and more life put to music.”

– Nik Curtis Beal – WJTL / Lancaster, PA

“I absolutely love this song. It honestly is so true. Jesus left Heaven just to hold us! It’s amazing how God’s Love always follows us no matter what!! It encourages me because I daily declare that God is the keeper of my heart!”

– @matthias.boggs / Instagram

“The line, “when I’m at my worst, when I’m at my best” is what speaks to me. I’ve held myself to such high standards all of my life, you might call me a perfectionist. But this song is a reminder that even on my worst days, the days when I fail, He will never fail. So grateful for Avalon and your ministry.”

– Sarah Fowler / Facebook

“I will trust to let go and let him work His blessings. Although I don’t always understand, trusting Him gives my heart peace. He takes good care of it.💗 Perfect song, perfect timing. God also has a sense of humor when you “think” you’re in control. What he has for me is best because he’s “always, always for me”. This song is my new anthem song during morning coffee. Thank you, Avalon, for this spirit-filled song and your beautiful voices.”

– Gwendolyn Mays / Facebook

“It reminds that God is always my ultimate source of strength & comfort, especially when I am going through challenging times. 😊❤️“

– @davidjensen1977 / Instagram

Obviously, the excitement for the new music is palpable and the wait is almost over for an entire new project! Called, the vocal group’s debut recording on Red Street Records and first release in 10 years, will be released later this year. The Called Tour, with special guest Reagan Strange, kicks off in Tampa, FL on September 20, 2019.

ABOUT AVALON:

Red Street Records artist, Avalon, has been inspiring lives around the globe for years. When you hear the name Avalon, you may think of one or more of their number one hits like: “Adonai,” “Can’t Live a Day” or “Testify to Love” – just to name a few. However, there is much more to this dynamic vocal foursome than meets the eye.

The collective desire of every member is to deliver a message of hope and ultimate love, freely offered from Jesus Christ, and to blatantly declare their devotion to Him through the words of every song they sing.

This three time Grammy Nominated, American Music Award and Dove Award winning Christian artist is composed of Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer, and Dani Rocca.

ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS:

Jay DeMarcus – member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist – launched Red Street Records on October 24, 2019 during a press conference held at the Hutton Hotel’s Analog. Along with DeMarcus, industry icon and award-winning songwriter/producer, Don Koch (General Manager), lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, we seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.