2019 Was Packed Full Of Great Music At AC Radio

Lukas Graham is back at the AC40 with yet another musical gem. His latest in “Lie” (Warner Music) keeps his stock rising ever so strong. Watch for some solid weeks ahead for this gem. Public is also taking the format by storm. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of “Make You Mine” (Island) and for good reason. It is truly an exceptional radio track. A Great Big World has teamed up with & Christina Aguilera once again and together they make more beautiful music as the single “Fall On Me” (S Curve/BMG) takes flight. Maddie Poppe continues to keep the American Idol dream alive as her current single “Not Losing You” (Hollywood) continues to build strong.

Charlie Puth and his latest in “Mother” (Artist Partners/WEA) continues to build a rather strong following. Twenty One Pilots are back at it with “The Hype” (Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic/WMG) that is oh so good. Adam Lambert is a musical superman as his “Superpower” (More Is More/Empire) rocks the charts. Lizzo is the new flavor of the week and wears it well with “Good As Hell” (Nice Life/Atlantic). Linards Zarins is a guy on the move as he takes his latest “I Miss You” (Spinnup) to higher ground.

If it’s AC radio then it music be time for Christmas music. The ever-popular Jonas Brothers have come busting out of the gate with a real delight in time for the holiday season. “Like It’s Christmas” (Republic) is their latest and many of the programmers at the format are all over this one. The Pentatonix & Whitney Houston gem “Do You Hear What I Hear” (RCA/RLG) is back for airplay. You really can’t go wrong with this gem to be sure. The Village People have two (count them 2) songs at radio for the Christmas season. Happiest Time Of The Year” (Ceres Music Group) is pulling in rather impressive numbers as is their “A Very Merry Christmas To You” (Harlem West). If you have to pick and choose, I think it would be best to play them both. Conversion is also “on fire” with the single “Christmastime In Caroline” (American Psongs) that deserves your attention.

Independent artists abound for the holiday season as well. Johannes Linstead’s “Tropical Christmas” (Independent) is pulling in some rather spectacular numbers from AC to Top40 so save some room on your holiday list for this one to be sure. Also making music under the tree is Rob Georg with his single “When I Make It Home For Christmas” (Coast). Adrian Bal has both “Yuletime” (Bal) & “Christmas Is Coming”(Bal) out and about. Isabel Rose is also getting much love out there for “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah” (Jubilee). Also don’t forget my all time favorite “Christmas Time Without You” from Michael Damian.

As you must know by now, this is our annual Best of 2019 issue. Some artists in the independent arena that deserve some love and attention includes Benny Marsella with his ever so impressive “A Special Kind Of Love” (Scheherazade). Joy Mover has made her move to #1 with “Heaven In your Heart” & has had a stellar 2019. Billy F. Otis also just hit the top spot with his amazing story song in “Front Page News” CVB).

Artists and songs recently in for NMA Award consideration have to include newcomer Joe Taylor who is simply fabulous as his “I Can’t Make You Love” shines bright to close out the year thanks in part to producer extraordinaire Bob Tucker. Eileen Carey continues to amaze fans with her #1 “Meet Me Halfway” and her current release “Finally”. Total Life had a #1 in 2019 with their amazing “A Great Love”. Rhett May broke through the pack with his ever powerful “Cocktails and Cannabis”.

The band Tower Circle is a last-minute entry as their new and powerful "Come A Little Closer" takes off at the AC40 format. Rob Georg has had a banner 2019 and now is breaking fast with "Dust" (Coast). Matt Williams has also much to be proud of as his current "Used" (DJ) takes flight. All of the above deserve your votes and support