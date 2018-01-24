New Music Weekly has announced the nominees for its annual New Music Awards. Ed Sheeran, Portugal The Man & Camila Cabello are among many major label nominees while artists Garrett Young, Joanna Michelle and Rebel Hearts with Boyz Nite Out are among the many independent artists lauded. NMW also acknowledges radio stations, programmers, record labels and music industry professionals. The voting ballot allowing music fans, NMW subscribers and industry folks to lend a hand in final outcome is now available here to cast your vote. New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special NMA Nominations edition where all of the nominees are encouraged to participate. You can vote now here

.. . .and the 2018 nominees are . . .

TOP40 Single of the Year:

“Attention” Charlie Puth

“Despacito” Luis Fonsi w/Daddy Yankee & Justin Beiber

“Feel It Still” Portugal The Man

“Issues” Julia Michaels

“Look What You Did To Me” Taylor Swift

“Shape Of You” Ed Sheeran

“Slow Hands” Niall Horan

“Strip That Down” Liam Payne

“That’s What I Like” Bruno Mars

TOP40 Male Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sherran

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

TOP40 Female Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Kesha

Demi Lovato

Julia Michaels

Pink

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

TOP40 Group/Duo of the Year:

Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Paramore

Portugal The Man

Walk The Moon

TOP40 New Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Garrett Young

Julia Michaels

Joanna Michelle

Logic

Luis Fonsi

Sza

Taylor X

TOP40 New Group of the Year:

Bleachers

Marshmello

Partynextdoor

Portugal The Man

Tiny Machines

Walk The Moon

TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Brandy Moss Scott

Garrett Young

Halsey

Joanna Michelle

Taylor X

TOP40 Radio Station of the Year:

KKCK – Marshall, MN

KPLT – Paris, TX

KSPI – Stillwater, OK

WKNY – Kingston, NY

WWKF – Paris, TN

WMQT – Marquette, MI

WEDB – Dublin, GA

TOP40 Program Director of the Year:

Bobby Dee/WEDB

Jay McRae/KSPI

Jim Koski/WMQT

Lee Taylor/WJDQ

Steven Mills/WLVY

TOP40 Music Director of the Year:

Dano Dodd/KPLT

Russ Berreth/KKCK

Terry Haley/WWKF

Warren Lawrence/WKNY

TOP40 Promotion of the Year:

All Access

Team Clermont Promotions

KLM

Jerry Lembo Entertainment

TOP40 Record Label of the Year:

Capitol

Def Jam/IDJMG

Epic/Sony

Interscope

Island

RCA/RLG

Universal Republic

AC Single of the Year:

“Belong” Zimri

“Do You Hear My Cries” Garrett Young

“Believer” Imagine Dragons

“Praying” Kesha

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” Shawn Mendes

“What About Us” Pink

AC Male Artist of the Year:

Andy Grammer

Ed Sheeran

Charlie Puth

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

AC Female Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Eileen Carey

Hailee Steinfeld

Halsey

Pink

AC Group/Duo of the Year:

Bleachers

Fitz & The Tantrums

Haim

Imagine Dragons

Lindsey Stirling & Rooty

Portugal The Man

Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

Walk The Moon

AC New Artist of the Year:

Autumn Sky Wolfe

Bleachers

Devi

Glenn Coleman

Joanna Michelle

Julz

Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

Zimri

AC New Group/Duo of the Year:

Al & Trey

Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote

Lane Project

Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Brandy Moss Scott

Devi

Dianne Meinke

Garrett Young

Joanna Michelle

Lane Project

Zimri

AC Radio Station of the Year:

KQCR – Hampton, IA

KXXO – Olympia, WA

WATD – Marshfield, MA

WBHC – Hampton, SC

WDNH – Honesdale, PA

WJER – Dover, OH

WVIN – Bath, NY

AC Program Director of the Year:

Billy Bezoni/KCHE

John Foster/KXXO

George Schmitt/WDNH

Kevin Coan/WBHC

Stan Barnett/WQXQ

AC Music Director of the Year:

Ed Lang/WRRW

Eric St. John/WJER

John Shea/WATD

Mike Betten/KQCR

Steve Wiley/KTDY

AC Record Label of the Year:

Capitol

Columbia/Sony

RCA/RLG

WEA

Country Single of the Year:

“All The Pretty Girls” Kenny Chesney

“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt

“Drinkin’ Problem” Midland

“Fix A Drink” Chris Janson

“Good Bad Girl” Eileen Carey

“Heartache On The Dance Floor” Jon Pardi

“Unforgettable” Thomas Rhett

“When It Rains It Pours” Luke Combs

Country Male Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Justin Moore

Kenny Chesney

Lee Brice

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Tom Maclear

Country Female Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Eileen Carey

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Country Group/Duo of the Year:

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Midland

Rebel Hearts

Country New Artist of the Year:

Al & Trey

Carley Pearce

Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote

Dushane Band

Lanco

Randall Lee Richards

Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

Richard Thomas Band

Walker Hayes

Country New Group of the Year:

Al & Trey

Lanco

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Al & Trey

Brian Lee Bender

Chuck Murphy

Eileen Carey

Logan Robinson

Rebel Hearts w/Boyz Nite Out

Richard Thomas Band

Country Radio Station of the Year:

KALH – La Luz, NM

KFGE – Lincoln, NE

KLMJ – Hampton, IA

KTNN – Window Rock, AZ

KQBA – Sante Fe, NM

WAGS – Bishopville, SC

WIFE – Connersville, IN

WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA

Country Program Director of the Year:

Cathy Whitten/KSSL

Chris Diestler/KQBA

Ed Carter/WLLX

Ken Bass/ KALH

Lee Moffitt/KTNN

Mike Thomas/KFAV

Steve Albertsen/KFGE

Ted Cramer/WIFE

Thurston Clary/WISK

Country Music Director of the Year:

Beau Garrison/WKUL

Cory Higby/KWWR

Mike Betten/KLMJ

Michael Johnson/KMDJ

Nate Chester/KTNN

Steve Nichols/WPPL

Country Promotion of the Year:

Alan Young Promotions

HMG Nashville

James Williams Promotions

Jerry Duncan Promotions

Lamon Records

Marco Promotions

Spin Doctors

Tom McBee and Associates

Country Record Label of the Year:

Big Machine/Universal

EMI

RCA/RLG

Republic Nashville

SSM Nashville

WB/WEA

College Artist of the Year:

Beck

Gregg Allman

Kid Rock

Robert Plant

College Band of the Year:

Cheap Trick

Deep Purple

Linkin Park

U2

Styx

College Station of the Year:

Classic Artists Today

KCLC

WMWX

College Program Director of the Year:

Bill Spry/WMMX

Naomi Soule/KCLC

Ray White/ Classic Artists Today

College Promotion of the Year:

Break Thru Promotions

Bryan Farrish Marketing

Howard Rosen Promotion

Planetary Group

Powderfinger Promotions

Team Clermont

Tinderbox Music

College Record Label of the Year:

Atlantic

Astralwerks

Ear Music

Republic Universal

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Publicity & PR of the Year:

Aristo Media

Kore PR

Hot Schatz PR

Green Room PR

Music City Media

Nashville Music Media

Rogers & Cowans

So Much Moore Media

Sweet Talk PR

Internet Radio Station of the Year:

Breeze

CB305

Country Bear

Music Corner

Pure Country 100

Real Country

Sound Machine Country

TBN

W&C

Wide

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Brandy Moss Scott

Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote

Eileen Carey

John Ratliff & Receptacle

Randall Lee Richards

Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

Record Pool of the Year:

IDJPool DJcity

Franchise Record Pool

Pacific Coast DJ Association

Soundworks Starfleet

