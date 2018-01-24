New Music Weekly has announced the nominees for its annual New Music Awards. Ed Sheeran, Portugal The Man & Camila Cabello are among many major label nominees while artists Garrett Young, Joanna Michelle and Rebel Hearts with Boyz Nite Out are among the many independent artists lauded. NMW also acknowledges radio stations, programmers, record labels and music industry professionals. The voting ballot allowing music fans, NMW subscribers and industry folks to lend a hand in final outcome is now available here to cast your vote. New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special NMA Nominations edition where all of the nominees are encouraged to participate. You can vote now here
.. . .and the 2018 nominees are . . .
TOP40 Single of the Year:
“Attention” Charlie Puth
“Despacito” Luis Fonsi w/Daddy Yankee & Justin Beiber
“Feel It Still” Portugal The Man
“Issues” Julia Michaels
“Look What You Did To Me” Taylor Swift
“Shape Of You” Ed Sheeran
“Slow Hands” Niall Horan
“Strip That Down” Liam Payne
“That’s What I Like” Bruno Mars
TOP40 Male Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sherran
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
TOP40 Female Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Kesha
Demi Lovato
Julia Michaels
Pink
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
TOP40 Group/Duo of the Year:
Chainsmokers
Fifth Harmony
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Paramore
Portugal The Man
Walk The Moon
TOP40 New Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Garrett Young
Julia Michaels
Joanna Michelle
Logic
Luis Fonsi
Sza
Taylor X
TOP40 New Group of the Year:
Bleachers
Marshmello
Partynextdoor
Portugal The Man
Tiny Machines
Walk The Moon
TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Brandy Moss Scott
Garrett Young
Halsey
Joanna Michelle
Taylor X
TOP40 Radio Station of the Year:
KKCK – Marshall, MN
KPLT – Paris, TX
KSPI – Stillwater, OK
WKNY – Kingston, NY
WWKF – Paris, TN
WMQT – Marquette, MI
WEDB – Dublin, GA
TOP40 Program Director of the Year:
Bobby Dee/WEDB
Jay McRae/KSPI
Jim Koski/WMQT
Lee Taylor/WJDQ
Steven Mills/WLVY
TOP40 Music Director of the Year:
Dano Dodd/KPLT
Russ Berreth/KKCK
Terry Haley/WWKF
Warren Lawrence/WKNY
TOP40 Promotion of the Year:
All Access
Team Clermont Promotions
KLM
Jerry Lembo Entertainment
TOP40 Record Label of the Year:
Capitol
Def Jam/IDJMG
Epic/Sony
Interscope
Island
RCA/RLG
Universal Republic
AC Single of the Year:
“Belong” Zimri
“Do You Hear My Cries” Garrett Young
“Believer” Imagine Dragons
“Praying” Kesha
“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” Shawn Mendes
“What About Us” Pink
AC Male Artist of the Year:
Andy Grammer
Ed Sheeran
Charlie Puth
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
AC Female Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Eileen Carey
Hailee Steinfeld
Halsey
Pink
AC Group/Duo of the Year:
Bleachers
Fitz & The Tantrums
Haim
Imagine Dragons
Lindsey Stirling & Rooty
Portugal The Man
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out
Walk The Moon
AC New Artist of the Year:
Autumn Sky Wolfe
Bleachers
Devi
Glenn Coleman
Joanna Michelle
Julz
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out
Zimri
AC New Group/Duo of the Year:
Al & Trey
Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote
Lane Project
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Brandy Moss Scott
Devi
Dianne Meinke
Garrett Young
Joanna Michelle
Lane Project
Zimri
AC Radio Station of the Year:
KQCR – Hampton, IA
KXXO – Olympia, WA
WATD – Marshfield, MA
WBHC – Hampton, SC
WDNH – Honesdale, PA
WJER – Dover, OH
WVIN – Bath, NY
AC Program Director of the Year:
Billy Bezoni/KCHE
John Foster/KXXO
George Schmitt/WDNH
Kevin Coan/WBHC
Stan Barnett/WQXQ
AC Music Director of the Year:
Ed Lang/WRRW
Eric St. John/WJER
John Shea/WATD
Mike Betten/KQCR
Steve Wiley/KTDY
AC Record Label of the Year:
Capitol
Columbia/Sony
RCA/RLG
WEA
Country Single of the Year:
“All The Pretty Girls” Kenny Chesney
“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt
“Drinkin’ Problem” Midland
“Fix A Drink” Chris Janson
“Good Bad Girl” Eileen Carey
“Heartache On The Dance Floor” Jon Pardi
“Unforgettable” Thomas Rhett
“When It Rains It Pours” Luke Combs
Country Male Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Jason Aldean
Justin Moore
Kenny Chesney
Lee Brice
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Tom Maclear
Country Female Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Eileen Carey
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Country Group/Duo of the Year:
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Midland
Rebel Hearts
Country New Artist of the Year:
Al & Trey
Carley Pearce
Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote
Dushane Band
Lanco
Randall Lee Richards
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out
Richard Thomas Band
Walker Hayes
Country New Group of the Year:
Al & Trey
Lanco
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Al & Trey
Brian Lee Bender
Chuck Murphy
Eileen Carey
Logan Robinson
Rebel Hearts w/Boyz Nite Out
Richard Thomas Band
Country Radio Station of the Year:
KALH – La Luz, NM
KFGE – Lincoln, NE
KLMJ – Hampton, IA
KTNN – Window Rock, AZ
KQBA – Sante Fe, NM
WAGS – Bishopville, SC
WIFE – Connersville, IN
WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA
Country Program Director of the Year:
Cathy Whitten/KSSL
Chris Diestler/KQBA
Ed Carter/WLLX
Ken Bass/ KALH
Lee Moffitt/KTNN
Mike Thomas/KFAV
Steve Albertsen/KFGE
Ted Cramer/WIFE
Thurston Clary/WISK
Country Music Director of the Year:
Beau Garrison/WKUL
Cory Higby/KWWR
Mike Betten/KLMJ
Michael Johnson/KMDJ
Nate Chester/KTNN
Steve Nichols/WPPL
Country Promotion of the Year:
Alan Young Promotions
HMG Nashville
James Williams Promotions
Jerry Duncan Promotions
Lamon Records
Marco Promotions
Spin Doctors
Tom McBee and Associates
Country Record Label of the Year:
Big Machine/Universal
EMI
RCA/RLG
Republic Nashville
SSM Nashville
WB/WEA
College Artist of the Year:
Beck
Gregg Allman
Kid Rock
Robert Plant
College Band of the Year:
Cheap Trick
Deep Purple
Linkin Park
U2
Styx
College Station of the Year:
Classic Artists Today
KCLC
WMWX
College Program Director of the Year:
Bill Spry/WMMX
Naomi Soule/KCLC
Ray White/ Classic Artists Today
College Promotion of the Year:
Break Thru Promotions
Bryan Farrish Marketing
Howard Rosen Promotion
Planetary Group
Powderfinger Promotions
Team Clermont
Tinderbox Music
College Record Label of the Year:
Atlantic
Astralwerks
Ear Music
Republic Universal
INDUSTRY AWARDS
Publicity & PR of the Year:
Aristo Media
Kore PR
Hot Schatz PR
Green Room PR
Music City Media
Nashville Music Media
Rogers & Cowans
So Much Moore Media
Sweet Talk PR
Internet Radio Station of the Year:
Breeze
CB305
Country Bear
Music Corner
Pure Country 100
Real Country
Sound Machine Country
TBN
W&C
Wide
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Brandy Moss Scott
Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote
Eileen Carey
John Ratliff & Receptacle
Randall Lee Richards
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out
Record Pool of the Year:
IDJPool DJcity
Franchise Record Pool
Pacific Coast DJ Association
Soundworks Starfleet