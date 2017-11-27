New Music Weekly has opened their 2017 annual New Music Awards with an open ballot. The popular music trade publication is will soon be honoring recording artists, radio stations, programmers, record labels and industry professionals from both the major and independent arena. NMW subscribers, music fans and the general public will once again lend a helping hand in the nomination process by voting on the publications website. New Music Weekly magazine has also released its Best of 2017 and Holiday issue. New Music Award nominees will be announced next month so all are encouraged to participate in the early voting process by visiting the NMA online ballot here.

