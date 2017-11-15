Julia Carin Cavazos was born November 13, 1993. Known by her stage name Julia Michaels, she is an American singer and songwriter from Davenport, Iowa who began performing as a teenager and later began writing songs that were given to other high-profile artists, most notably Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Hailee Steinfeld, and Gwen Stefani. Michaels signed with Republic Records and released her debut solo single in 2017, “Issues” that was certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). That was followed by her debut extended play, “Nervous System” (2017). She moved from Davenport at an early age to Santa Clarita, California, north of Los Angeles, with her family including her older sister Jaden who is also a songwriter. Her father, Juan Manuel Cavazos, is Puerto Rican, and changed his name to John Michaels to pursue an acting career. She began singing at age 12. When she was 14, she met songwriter Joleen Belle, with whom she wrote “Austin and Ally Theme” and many other songs for TV and Film, as well as her first 5 song EP. At 19 she met Lindy Robbins, with whom she wrote “Fire Starter” for Demi Lovato and “Miss Movin’ On” for Fifth Harmony. Michaels has said her inspirations include Fiona Apple, Lisa Mitchell, Laura Marling, Missy Higgins, Paramore, Juliet Simms, Sarah Blasko, and The Fray. Michaels had been writing in the Hollywood Pop Circuits since she was 16. When she was 20, she met her songwriting partner Justin Tranter with whom she frequently collaborates. Together with the Norwegian musician Kygo she performed “Carry Me” at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. We will continue to update information on this amazing talent in future issues of New Music Weekly. This is our Best of 2017 & Holiday issue. Please support many of the artists seen in this issue as we begin the process for our annual New Music Awards. The open ballot is up right now on our website with official nominations revealed next month.