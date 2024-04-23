Zach Adam Releases Heart-Wrenching Version of “End of the World (Late At Night)”

Zach Adam has released “End of the World (Late At Night),” a piano pop ballad version of his recent single “End of the World.” The piece showcases Adam’s versatility and ability to be vulnerable. You can stream and download “End of the World (Late At Night)” on all platforms now.

Zach Adam’s newest drop, “End of the World (Late At Night),” shows a new side of the artist, further perpetuating his well-rounded nature. The single highlights Adam’s dynamic and smooth vocals with just a piano instrumental as accompaniment, making it feel like you’re right there in the room with him. The soft, simple piano melody reels you in to pay attention to the lyrics, “How can you plan forever, Everything’s now or never, Gotta save ourselves tonight, You and I at the end of the world, Sitting by the ashes of the things we never learned…Hold my hand cause things will never be the way they were, You and I.” The track evokes visuals of a dark, empty theater with just a piano on stage, which is exactly what you’ll see in the music video directed by Cameron Veitch, out April 17th. The forthcoming video is the second part of a continuing story first told in the original version of “End of the World.” The upcoming videos serve as another element in Adam’s storytelling abilities as an artist and will showcase the same story as it keeps evolving and takes fans on an unexpected journey.

“End of the World (Late At Night)” was produced by Zach Adam, mastered by Nicholas Di Lorenzo of Panorama Mastering, and mixed by multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning mixer Bob Horn (BTS, Kelly Clarkson). “For ‘End of the World – Late At Night,’ I dove back into the emotional depths where the original ‘End of the World’ left us, continuing the story from where we last stood, at the precipice of our feelings and the universe we’ve navigated together.” Adam expresses his love of storytelling further, “Recorded on a piano late at night, following a day of intense creation, this version was born from the same raw, unfiltered moments of its inception. My aim was to showcase how altering the perspective—both in time and arrangement—can transform the way we experience a song, paralleling how life’s diverse perspectives influence our journey through it.” This new rendition is not just a sequel; it’s an alternate reality of the same tale, offering a fresh emotional landscape to explore late into the night.

Zach Adam, based in Los Angeles, is a genre-defying, multifaceted artist striving to take his listeners on a journey. The combination of his alluring vocals, eclectic instrumentals, and impressive cinematic choices creates an all-encompassing experience that is unique and leaves the listener wanting more. Adam speaks on the struggle and excitement that comes with growing up, evoking a sense of nostalgia and eagerness for the future. Each song he releases builds on the bigger picture of his upcoming album that will take you on a voyage through time. Adam has been praised for his soul-stirring composition and soulful vocals by many publications including Billboard, The Boston Globe, Divine Magazine, and Jammerzine. Adam has also made a name for himself as a producer with 6 Top 20 Billboard chart hits in America and multiple #1 hits around the world. Adam is also the recipient of a Billboard Pop Songwriting Award.

“End of the World (Late At Night)” is a testament to Zach Adam’s pure talent and vision, and it is only just the beginning. His creativity and dedication to his craft do not go unnoticed. You can stream and download “End of the World (Late At Night)” on all platforms now worldwide and don’t forget to follow Zach Adam on Instagram and TikTok @ZachAdamOfficial and check out his website ZachAdam.com.