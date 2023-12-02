WRRM (Warm 98.5)/Cincinnati Flips to All Christmas Music

Cumulus Media’s WRRM-FM (Warm 98.5) in Cincinnati officially kicks off the Christmas season with a flip to continuous Christmas music, bringing holiday cheer and the season’s best Christmas music to the Tri-State area. The AC outlet made its annual switch to Christmas music at 4:45pm Friday with the Andy Williams’ classic, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The station will play continuous Christmas music through December 25.

Warm 98.5 Program Director Josh Wolff said, “It might be the week of Thanksgiving… but it’s officially the start of Christmas in the Tri-State! Warm 98.5’s Christmas music is a Tri-State tradition and listeners have been anticipating the switch for months. We’re proud to deliver and once again be part of their holiday celebration.”