WLTW to Make Annual Switch to New York’s Christmas Station

iHeartMedia AC WLTW (106.7 Lite FM) in New York will make its annual switch to “New York’s Christmas station,” airing around-the-clock festive music leading into the holiday season for listeners in the New York tri-state area beginning November 17 at 5pm. To celebrate, 106.7 Lite FM’s morning hosts Cubby and Christine will broadcast live from 5-7pm at the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes, with special guest and pop icon Debbie Gibson.

“Our yearly tradition continues with the world-famous Rockettes at the iconic Radio City Music Hall,” said WLTW Program Director Chris Conley. “We are excited to welcome New York’s very own Debbie Gibson to share in this spectacular occasion with us.”