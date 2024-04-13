Whey Jennings Kicks Off 2024 Touring Season With Nationwide Dates & Festival Appearances

Nashville recording artist and country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is thrilled to officially kick off his 2024 tour season with nationwide dates including festival appearances at Wake The Lake Fest, Carolina Country Music Fest, Duke Fest, Charleston Country Music Festival and multiple opening dates for country music star Chris Janson.

“I believe what we’re doing is powerful and I believe it’s going to change lives,” Jennings said. “I want to be an entertainer, but I also want to be somebody who makes you think about not only who you are, but who everyone around you is, and how to make this world a better place. I want people to feel my music.”

2024 Tour Stops:

APR 12 – Tallahassee Bike Week / Tallahassee, Fla.

APR 14 – Charleston Country Music Festival / Charleston, S.C.

APR 20 – Pondtown Festival / Rhine, Ga.

APR 21 – Rumors / Crossville, Tenn.

APR 26 – *Backseat Events / Winchester, Va.

APR 27 – The Mountain at Thunder Valley / Bristol, Tenn.

MAY 02 – Bear’s Den / Tok, Alaska

MAY 03 – Big Delta Brewing / Delta Junction, Alaska

MAY 04 – Four Corners Lounge / Palmer, Alaska

MAY 05 – Broken Blender / Anchorage, Alaska

MAY 17 – Twisted Tree Music Hall / Jacksonville, Ill.

MAY 18 – Meyer Barn Spring Bash / Brooklyn, Wisc.

JUN 01 – Patriot Public House / Hillsboro, Ohio

JUN 07 – Carolina Country Music Fest / Myrtle Beach, S.C.

JUN 22 – Hillbilly Christmas in July @ Mountain Arts Center / Prestonsburg, KY

JUN 28 – Iron & Oaks (Acoustic) / Livingston, Tenn.

JUN 29 – Keith Whitley Memorial Event (Acoustic) / Goodlettsville, Tenn.

JUL 03 – J&S Roadhouse (Acoustic) / West Milford, NJ

JUL 05 – Beachem Bash (Acoustic) / Ellwood City, Pa.

JUL 06 – Real Country Riverfest (Acoustic) / Alexandria, Pa.

JUL 07 – Dove Valley Winery (Acoustic) / Rising Sun, MD

JUL 20 – Call Family Distillers Concert Series / Wilkesboro, N.C.

JUL 21 – Duke Fest @ Cooter’s Place / Luray, Va.

JUL 27 – Jackson County Jr Fair. / Cottageville, W.V.

AUG 01 – Clayton County Fair / Garnavillo, Ia.

AUG 24 – Americans supporting Armed Services / Malone, N.Y.

AUG 25 – Wadsworth (Acoustic) / Wadsworth, N.Y.

AUG 31 – Tobacco Festival / Sandy Hook, Ky.

SEP 06 – Parks Trucking End of Summer Bash / Clayville, N.Y.

SEP 07 – Live at Waylon’s / Beccaria, Pa.

SEP 14 – Northeast Missouri Old Threshers / Shelbina, Mo.

SEP 21 – Kirkwood / Summersville, W.V.

OCT 11 – North Springs Music Festival / Whitleyville, Tenn.

* Opening for Chris Janson

Tour Follow: BandsInTown or WheyJennings.com/tour

About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most iconic family names, as he first emerged in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Dirt Rock Empire recording artist with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70’s.



Whey has three studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul, 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, and 2023’s Just Before The Dawn. In 2024 he will release his first highly anticipated, full length album, Jekyll & Hyde. Most of his songs reveal stories of how Whey has now come to terms with his checkered past and the partying, drug-fueled lifestyle he once led, knowing he needed to make a change. Musical stories about struggles, addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith, family and friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while staying rough around the edges with an unpolished grit and honest demeanor, Whey’s musical roots run as deep as his Jennings family name would imply.