Whey Jennings Digs Deep Into His Musical Soul With Reflective & Redemptive New Song & Video

Nashville recording artist and traditional country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings digs deep into his musical soul, reflecting on his past life and how he’s achieved salvation and redemption on “One Of These Days,” [pre-save/pre-add] available everywhere digitally on May 10. Jennings co-wrote “One Of These Days” with his music pal Sam Lowe, whom he met during his recovery period in 2020. He’ll roll out a special premiere of the music video on May 09 at 1pm ET on his YouTube channel. The new tune is the second single to be released from his forthcoming debut album Jekyll & Hyde, due out August 23 by Dirt Rock Empire [pre-save/pre-add].

“This song is about my future goals and where I’d like to find myself as an older man,” Jennings said. “It’s about hope, family, and I believe it aligns with what most people would like to achieve. One of these days…”

Jennings released the first single “Jekyll & Hyde” on April 12, with the music video achieving more than 176,000 views on YouTube. The song’s music video was also added to rotation with The Heartland Network, American Country Network, available to stream on Canyon Star TV and featured on CMT.com. With media praise and an add to Apple Music’s New in Americana playlist, these new songs are helping to solidify the massive growing interest behind the young torchbearer of the Jennings family.

Whey is also excited to participate in Mobilize Recovery Across America 2024, a fifteen city nationwide bus tour launching on September 20 in Los Angeles. Mobilize Recovery brings together a diverse cross-sector cohort of advocates, allies, and stakeholders to drive measurable, sustainable, and action-oriented solutions that create resilient communities of recovery. Jennings’ songs and his own recovery story will be part of Mobilize Recovery’s PSA campaign in partnership with Meta and iHeartMedia. Further announcements and additional details are at MobilizeRecovery.org.

“I believe what we’re doing is powerful and I believe it’s going to change lives,” Jennings said. “I want to be an entertainer, but I also want to be somebody who makes you think about not only who you are, but who everyone around you is, and how to make this world a better place. I want people to feel my music.”

Jekyll & Hyde Tracklisting & Songwriters:

1. “Jekyll & Hyde” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

“One of These Days” ( Whey Jennings, Sam Lowe) “Girl On A Fast Horse” with Charity Bowden ( Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Taylor Hughes) “Hotter in Texas” ( Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Chris Foust) “One Folded” ( Michael Anthony Curtis, Gordon MaGee, Marlon L Raybon) “Caught Up” ( Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp) “Sleeves” ( Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp) “Home” ( David Wade, CJ Garton, Shane Grove) “10 Day Run” ( Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp, Sam Lowe) “I Would Die” ( Whey Jennings, Michael Curtis) “Billboard Jesus” ( Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

12. “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen)

About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most iconic family names, as he first emerged in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Dirt Rock Empire recording artist with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70’s.



Whey has three studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul, 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, and 2023’s Just Before The Dawn. In 2024 he will release his first highly anticipated, full length album, Jekyll & Hyde. Most of his songs reveal stories of how Whey has now come to terms with his checkered past and the partying, drug-fueled lifestyle he once led, knowing he needed to make a change. Musical stories about struggles, addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith, family and friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while staying rough around the edges with an unpolished grit and honest demeanor, Whey’s musical roots run as deep as his Jennings family name would imply.

