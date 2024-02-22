Unleash Your Musical Genius: Join the Project7 Annual Residential Songwriting Retreat

Calling all songwriters, musicians, and music creators! Project7 invites you to embark on a transformative journey of creativity and collaboration at the historic Rockfield Studios, nestled in the picturesque Wye Valley just outside the market town of Monmouth, Wales, this July.

A Unique Approach to Songwriting

Pro7ect Residential Songwriting Retreats stand out for their integration of music production alongside songwriting. Unlike traditional retreats, Pro7ect features renowned music producers leading daily writing teams, ensuring participants create memorable songs primed for release, while receiving expert guidance and support.

This year’s Headline Producers include industry luminaries such as Julian Victor Hinton (Stormzy, Seal, Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Trevor Horn), Sophie Ackroyd (Kings Elliot, lleo, RØRY, Kate Wild, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Nina Nesbitt), Gethin Pearson (Badly Drawn Boy, Charlie XCX), Stew Jackson (Massive Attack & Phantom Limb), Jon Fletcher (The PFQ, Magpie Lane) and Lisa Fitzgibbon (The PFQ, The Standing, Moonshee), each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Experience the Legendary Rockfield Studios

Established in 1963 by brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward, Rockfield Studios boasts a rich musical heritage and a legacy of iconic recordings by legendary artists. Comprising two state-of-the-art studios, The Coach House and The Quadrangle, this residential recording facility offers an unparalleled environment for artists to unleash their creativity and bring their musical visions to life.

Notable artists who have recorded in The Coach House include Oasis, Bullet for My Valentine, Sepultura, and Simple Minds, among others. The Quadrangle is renowned for its role in shaping musical history, notably as where Queen’s epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was written and recorded. Rockfield continues to attract top-tier artists seeking to push the boundaries of their craft.

Pro7ect’s Past Successes: Making Waves in the Music Industry

Pro7ect has swiftly gained recognition for its exceptional output, with numerous songs progressing to further production and release. Over the past 9 years, more than 200 international artists have collaborated to create 187 songs. This success has led to multiple syncs, numerous releases, and the production of many albums and music projects by artists within the Pro7ect Alumni network.

Lisa Fitzgibbon, Pro7ect’s Creative Director, Shares her Insights

“It’s working,” explains Lisa Fitzgibbon excitedly. “We started Pro7ect because we wanted to facilitate opportunities for professional and aspiring music creators. We wanted to help build strong working relationships and professional networks, and we are doing it! These things take time, but the quality of the output from the camps speaks for itself.”

Join the Masterclass: Perfect for Songwriting Enthusiasts and beginners.

The Masterclass, scheduled for Saturday, July 20th, provides an ideal opportunity for those at the start of their songwriting adventure to enhance their skills and knowledge. Led by experienced professionals in a relaxed atmosphere, participants will have the chance to ask questions, gain confidence in the studio environment, and receive valuable songwriting and production tips. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned songwriter, the Masterclass offers invaluable insights to take your craft to the next level.

Apply Now and Elevate Your Music Career: www.pro7ect.com

Residential Songwriting Retreats: limited places available

16th – 20th July 2024 – £1795

The price includes four nights accommodation (twin share), three writing days and all meals, studios, and equipment. Applicants must have some songwriting experience and include links to their music in their application.



Masterclass: (day only) – 20th July 2024: 10am – 5pm – £225.

The price includes studio, equipment, producer fees and lunch. Applicants do not need to have any previous songwriting experience to attend the Masterclasses.