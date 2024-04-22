Two Tasty & Tingly New Single from Rolie Polie Guacamole “Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner”

“Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner” and “Library Ghost.” Holy Guacamole! Brooklyn’s award-winning titans of kindie music are at it again! With skills honed by more than 15 years of working directly with kids, Rolie Polie Guacamole is proud to offer up two new singles for families’ listening delectation,and

Streaming and ordering options are available HERE.

On January 19, 2024, the very day Rolie Polie Guacamole’s eleventh album, Diggin’ in the Dirt, came out, the popular web series Recess Therapy released a video titled “How to Make a #1 Hit Song in a Day.” In this video, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum asked five-year-old Ike to list his three favorite musical artists. Ike promptly replied, “Rolie Polie Guacamole, Tom Petty, and The Beatles.” Ike then proceeded to sing several of his own songs, one of which was “Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner.” This adorable video instantly went viral with more than 38 million views across TikTok and Instagram.

Two days later, Ike and his family attended Rolie Polie Guacamole’s Diggin’ in the Dirt album release party in Brooklyn. It was there that Ike first heard his favorite band play a fully arranged version of “Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner.” With Ike’s approval, Rolie Polie Guacamole later recorded the song with the help of kindie music producer extraordinaire, GRAMMY-winner Dean Jones.

In celebration, Rolie Polie Guacamole made their own adorable music video featuring Ike and Julian, along with a crew of RPG super fans. Watch the “Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner” video HERE.

While at Dean Jones’ studio, the band also began working on “Library Ghost,” which they had planned to release during their tour of 50+ libraries this summer. However, after learning that the famous library ghost would reappear this month in the new Ghostbusters film (40 years after her last appearance in the original Ghostbusters), Rolie Polie Guacamole decided to release “Library Ghost“ as the B side to “Yum Yum Yum I Love a Tasty Dinner.” The song became a fan favorite, even before its official release.

ABOUT ROLIE POLIE GUACAMOLE

Frank Gallo and Andrew Tuzhilin created Rolie Polie Guacamole in 2006 and since then have earned a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in family music. Their kid-smart, parent-friendly style dresses up original tunes with vibrant harmonies and deft instrumental layers, plugging in a sizzling electric current of rhythm that lights up lyrics humming with relevance and humor.

Rolie Polie Guacamole has achieved its spot on the A-list of kids’ musicians through thousands of shows coast to coast, receiving praise from The New York Times, earning top picks from Boston.com, Time Out NY Kids, and Time Out Chicago, and winning prestigious Parents’ Choice® and NAPPA Awards.

In their “other lives” as adult musicians, Frank Gallo and Andrew Tuzhilin perform in Karabas Barabas, a Brooklyn-based trio that plays rock music with a wonderfully weird, fun, punk twist. Karabas Barabas collaborators include producers Steve Albini, Greg Norman, and Dean Jones, cellist Jane Scarpantoni, and percussionist Mike Dillon.

Previous Rolie Polie Guacamole releases include Diggin’ in the Dirt (2024), Saturday Morning (2023), Earworms (2023), Family Jams (2023), Avocado (2020, featuring Steve Albini, vinyl edition released for holiday 2023), Live on the Fourth of July (2016), Chips and Salsa (2015, Parents’ Choice® Recommended Award), Triathlon (2014, Parents’ Choice® Fun Stuff Award), Houses Of The Moly (2012, Parents’ Choice® Silver Honor Award, NAPPA Honors Award), Time For Hummus (2010), and Rolie Polie Guacamole (2008).

