Top40 Takes Over With NMA Nominations

Kid Laroi is back at Top40 and radio is pretty excited about this new one. “Love Again” (Columbia) is the jam that is setting playlists from coast to coast on fire. I have to admit that this is one of the better tracks from the Kid and it appears to be well on it’s way to bigger and better things. Coi Leray is also getting plenty of attention at radio. “Players” (Uptown/Republic) is the song that I’m referring to and if you want something to really spark up your musical tastes, this is the song that should do it for you.

Lil Uzi is taking it to the streets and radio at the same time. The new and infectious “Just Wanna Rock” (Generation Now/Atlantic) is so good that it’s hard to put it down. It has all the energy and makings of a huge Top40 hit provided it gets the support from the label. I’m also pretty pumped up about the pairing of Raye & 070 Shake. Together they make many dreams come true as they take “Escapism” (Human Re/The Orchard) out for a flight. Many of our music and program directors are supporting this offering and that is a good sign of things to come. Personally I really think they have something special here.

Lady Gaga continues to rock the hits and she makes no mistake about that here. The new and red-hot “Bloody Mary” (Stream/Konlive/Interscope) is off like a rocket and I think she has done some rather fine work with this entry. Look for some big news ahead on this one and we’ll have it for you right here. Johnnie Mikel has got a real good thing going and make no mistake about it. The new and strong “Fallen Angel” (11th Hour Music) is just what radio is looking for. Take some time on this one but don’t wait too long.

Lonnie is back with another monster jam. “One Night Stand” (Muse) really puts him above the rest as he shows you just how it can be done. I see that radio is really pulling for this single and I only hope enough stations come on board to give it a real shot. It’s actually one of the best Top40 singles out there right now. Also pulling in some rather impressive numbers out of the box comes to us from Miguel. “Sure Thing” (By Storm/RCA) dropped recently and what a great track this is indeed. Watch for some big weeks ahead for this.

Chris Brown is back at the format and many are singing his praises. “Under The Influence” (Chris Brown Ent/RCA) took a bit to take hold but now that it’s been out there for a bit many of our music and program directors are totally coming along. We will have to wait a bit to see just how strong this single becomes but it is safe to say that for all of the Chris Brown fans out there, regardless of his somewhat sorted past, they are thrilled and happy to see that he is back on track and actually so are we.

Newcomer Davina Michelle is making quite the entry on US radio. Her debut single in “Heartbeat” (8Ball) is on fire at the format and that is really no surprise to us here. The production is stellar and at a recent performance in Los Angeles, our team was on hand to witness a rising music star. Expect some great weeks and hopefully many months to come for Davina Michelle. Chayla Hope is another new star on the rise. Her debut in “Love in Lo-Fi” (Jestertainment) puts her right in the thick of things and this single is making her a huge music star from coast to coast.

New Music Award nominee Garrett Young has had a brilliant run for his single “The Crave” (West Coast Collective). Garrett is the real deal and make sure you support his nomination on our New Music Weekly website. Another NMA nominee on the move is PT The Gospel Spitter along with Stephen Voyce. Together their single “Kingdom” (Serving The Peace) has topped our Top40 and they are well on their way to bigger and even better things.

Jacaranda and their “Love & Joy” is another winner and they are as well on our NMA nomination ballot. Many of the independent artists that made the cut deserve your extra added attention as they have done what many have not been able to do and that is to break through to radio with resounding success. We congratulate all of our nominees and we look forward to the final outcome that will be revealed in our next issue.