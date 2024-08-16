Top40 Radio’s Hot Summer

Coldplay is back at radio after a bit of a break and that is always a welcome sight for the Top40 format. “feelslikeimfallinginlove” (Parlophone/Atlantic) is their new one and it is being met with massive enthusiasm. It’s actually one of their better tracks that should serve them well during this Summer of 2024. Billie Eilish is getting a strong thumbs up from our panel of music and program directors. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (Darkroom/Interscope/ICLG) is the one that is making some rather big moves at the format and this one could go all the way.

Meghan Trainor is getting a nice welcome at radio these days. She is solo and on her own where she belongs with “Whoops” (Epic). Great track that has her personality shine as bright as ever. Also back in the hunt is the always interesting Eminem. His new “Houdini” (Shady/AFTRMTH/INTSCP/ICLG) is really quite a solid entry and shines from beginning to end. We will see how this all plays out for him in the coming weeks but so far so very good for this multi-talented artist.

Isabel Larosa is making quite the name for herself at pop radio. Many of the radio programmers across the USA are telling us that “favorite” (Slumbo Labs/RCA) is a solid winner and we can’t doubt that for one minute – it’s just that good. The always strong and amazing Teddy Swims keeps cranking out hit after hit. He does it again with the track called “The Door” (Warner). With vocals like his there is no wonder why radio is backing this artist all the way to the top of the charts.

Pitbull is taking his team with Ne-Yo & Afrojack to an out of this world experience. “2 The Moon” (Mr. 305) is his latest and greatest and this one has some solid potential. He always manages to surround himself with the very best depending on the track and this one is pure magic. XG has a good thing going and they want the world to know it. “Woke Up” (XGALX) is the jam that is getting quite a lot of attention these days and Top40 and there is no wonder why as it’s red-hot.

It’s great to see Twenty One Pilots back on the charts again. “The Craving” (FBR/Elektra/Atlantic) has been building slow and steady with no apparent burn factor and that is the sign of a solid radio hit to be sure. Also getting lots of raves and praise out there these days are the Wallows. Their current “Calling After Me” (Atlantic) is fast becoming the one to watch these days. Big potential here all around for an act with a sound that is truly original and very current.

Dua Lipa keeps rocking the free world with hit after hit. She does it again as her single “Illusion” (Warner) takes flight. Sabrina Carpenter is as hot as any female artist these says as her new “Please, Please, Please” (Island/Republic) takes flight. Justin Timberlake continues to try and recover from personal issues so he’s digging in to radio for more help as his “No Angels” (RCA) song continues to move. We wish him the very best as he continues to get back on track.

Shani is back at radio and that is always a good thing. “Oh My” (Cherokee) is a fabulous entry and this track shines as a real hit for the Summer of 2024. It’s great to have her back at radio where she belongs. Lillian Grace has a very powerful song at radio. Everybody is singing the praises of her debut hit single “Wake Up”(Ni Musi Group) and for good reason, it’s just that excellent.

Level Down is breaking fast with “Devil In My Rear View” & what a great radio song this is indeed. As you know by now this is our major Summer Hits edition. Many of the above are songs that will truly make this a Summer to remember. Make sure to give all of the attention they so deserve.