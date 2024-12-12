Top40 Radio Flush with New Talent

Lady Gaga appears to be as strong as ever much to the surprise of a good many music industry insiders. Not only does she have a Hit with Bruno Mars, her new solo effort in “Disease” (Interscope) is off like a rocket. Should be of no surprise to those that actually program music from coast to coast that gives this a solid thumbs up. And speaking of Bruno, the pairing of Rose & Bruno Mars is really creating quite a stir. The single “APT” (Atlantic) has been at the top of the “most added” for a few weeks now, signaling that this one could go all the way.

NCT Dream has a real good thing going and make no mistake about that my good people. “Rains In Heaven” (SM Ent/Virgin) is the jam that I am referring to and what a solid track this is indeed from start to finish. Sabrina Carpenter is so hot that you can’t keep her down. With a number of singles already in the top 5 she now sends out “Bed Chem” (Island/Republic) for a ride. It’s another strong entry for the women of the hour and we shall see if she can keep this frantic pace in check. So far it’s been so very good and a stellar year for Sabrina Carpenter.

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Mamushi along with Yuki Chiba for a single that is really quite stirring. “Hot Girl” (Prod) is the jam that has fast become a real favorite among our music and program directors. We’ll see how this all plays out in the coming weeks but by the looks of things this track has some staying power. Addison Rae is rocking strong at every turn. The latest entry is “Diet Pepsi” (Columbia) & even if you don’t drink it you many just love the flavor of the track enough to go and stream it many times over. Check it out if you haven’t already. Charli XCX is back and track and is showing it to all of us at every turn. Her latest entry in “Apple” (Atlantic) is really quite infections. She’s had a real up & down career so far but always seems to pull it off at the last minute. Hopefully with the success of this track she will get a little break. Are you following the hit trail of Katseye? The song “Touch” (HYBE/ICLG) is fast becoming a real favorite around the music world and when you have something like this take off it’s hard to keep it down. So there is no use fighting it, just join the party and let it rip.

It’s that time of year when we begin to take a look at some of the solid winners that actually made the biggest moves in 2024. Billie Eilish managed to end the year on another high note. Just when some of us thought it was break time for her, then “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (Darkroom/Interscope) took off and brought her back to the top of the charts. Coldplay came back in rare form and started getting things back on track at the Top40 format with their interesting and powerful “feelslikeimfallinginlove” (Parlophone/Atlantic).

Meghan Trainor started to pull it back together with a few mid-charters that actually did pretty well. My favorite from her this outing was “Whoops” (Epic). Great track that actually should have done a little better but got lots of airplay nonetheless. Eminem actually came out of semi retirement to give us all a little thrill. His “Houdini” (Shady/AFTRMTH/INTSCP/ICLG) came so close to #1 that I’m sure he could taste it. Now he can just go back to campaigning.

Teddy Swims continued his winning ways at every turn. “The Door” (Warner) added to his list of hits and what a great run he has had so far. Pitbull found himself back on the charts with the help of Ne-Yo & Afrojack. Together they took “2 The Moon” (Mr. 305) to even greater moves. XG also dis some year-end business and took “Woke Up” (XGALX) for a solid ride. Twenty One Pilots also found themselves back on the charts. “The Craving” (FBR/Elektra/Atlantic) was a big surprise for all of us. Dua Lipa also kept the fire burning bright with “Illusion” (Warner). Shani came back to radio and that was a thrill to all of us. “Oh My” (Cherokee) has been a solid winner for her and still get lots of play in 2024. Andrew Moore and Hootch rocked the charts with “Tyrant” & has built a huge following. Cabela & Schmitt finished off the year with “It’s Only Time” (C&S Music) that continues strong and John Jurney keeps rocking with “Brighter Side” (Most Likely Music). More good news coming.