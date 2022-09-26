Tiny Ghosts New Emo Infused Single “Grasp of Me” is a Lustral Release for the Dream-Pop Duo

Dynamic dream-pop duo Tiny Ghosts have released their most intimate song yet in “Grasp of Me.” Beginning with an electric melody and fading into an ear-catching pop-rock riff, vocalist Dayan Marquina delves into the harsh realties of a faltering relationship against this post-hardcore backdrop. She explains more about her connections to the latest single as a personal cathartic release.

“’Grasp of Me’ is a very angry song based on a true story. Even the part where someone pulled on my emergency car brakes while I was driving, It scarred me for life to the point where I had to write about it.” – Dayan Marquina, vocalist of Tiny Ghosts

A step away from their usual writing style, “Grasp of Me” was one that both Dayan Marquina and Eric Morgan went outside of their comfort zones for. Their usual indie-pop style is definitely detectable in the new song and is accompanied by a new hardcore, post-rock feel. For Morgan, the core riffs in the track were written during a time of struggle — juggling between an outbreak of a pandemic, parenting a child, and four-month-long nightly visits to see his hospitalized wife during a high-risk pregnancy.

“All the pent-up energy definitely comes out in it being much more of an aggressive song for us. I remember showing this idea to Dayan, and initially, she thought it was maybe too far in that direction for TG — and so we sat on the idea for a bit, and I actually began re-working it for my other band Brigades.

But after we started incorporating more and more of our older emo and post-hardcore influences on songs like “LoveLove” we came back to the idea which matched perfectly with this angsty lyrical idea she had been working on, and ended up turning into this super cathartic song for both of us that we are excited to put out!” – Eric Morgan, guitarist of Tiny Ghosts

Forever kindred spirits, the dream-pop duo Tiny Ghosts anchor melancholic anthems against shimmering layers of synth and guitar. Starting innocently as two friends emailing tracks back and forth, the project quickly evolved into an obsessive passion to build out their sonic world — growing as fervently as their friendship began many years ago.

A few years after moving from her hometown in Peru, Dayan attended her first stateside concert seeing Days of the Phoenix era AFI in a tiny but packed North Carolina punk club. At the show, she met another dork named Eric, and instantly the two connected over a shared love of early-aughts emo (Further Seems Forever, Thursday, Midtown..) and unknowingly kicked off an inseparable lifelong bond.

One day years later, coming off long stints in the hardcore and metal circuit with A Hero A Fake (Victory Records) and Brigades (Pure Noise Records), Eric sent a simple text “Would you want to put vocals on this?”. Fast-forward a couple of years and many uncut demos later, the two had shaped the dark, dreamy, but energetic sounds in their heads into the first batch of Tiny Ghosts songs.

Be sure to take a listen to Tiny Ghosts’ new single “Grasp of Me” across DSPs today.