The 28h Annual USA Songwriting Competition Kicks Off, 2022 Winners Announced

Here are the winners of the 27th USA Songwriting Competition (2022):



Overall Grand Prize

“The Line” by Sav Buist; Nashville, TN

Overall 2nd Prize

“Dance In Heaven” by Kevin Stroud & Marc Alan Barnette; Wichita Falls, TX

Overall 3rd Prize

“Sleepless Summer” by Matty Gottesman; Los Angeles, CA

Category Prize Winners (First Prize in each of the 15 categories)

DANCE/ELECTRONICA

“We’re Lucid Dreaming!” by Jon GK; Los Angeles, CA

FOLK

“The Line” by Sav Buist; Nashville, TN

ROCK/ALTERNATIVE

“HIGH3R” by Trent-Jean Michel; AUSTRALIA

LYRICS ONLY

“Cheap as a Kiss” by Michael R. J. Roth & Eric Ramsey; Panama City, FL

CHILDREN

“You’ll Be In It” by Mike McCaffrey, Jill Galt & James Kocian; CANADA

NOVELTY/COMEDY

“Your Favorite Christmas Song” by Mark Stepakoff; Boston, MA

HIP-HOP/RAP

“Friends with Benefits” by Winston Sailsman, DJ Slimer feat. CdaDon & Trizzy the God; Vernon, VT

LATIN

“Con Su Body” by Adelfy Mercedes & AVO; San Antonio, TX

R&B

“Toxic Love Story” by Sapphire Hart; New York, NY

INSTRUMENTAL

“Bridge ahead” by Gregory Ayriyan; Johnston, RI

JAZZ

“City Living” by Michael Sackler-Berner & Jeff Franzel; New York, NY

GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL

“Dance In Heaven” by Kevin Stroud & Marc Alan Barnette; Wichita Falls, TX

WORLD

“Allah Leno” by Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita; San Francisco, CA

COUNTRY

“Fun To Drink With” by Craig Moritz, Deric Ruttan & Trin Bradshaw; CANADA

POP

“Sleepless Summer” by Matty Gottesman; Los Angeles, CA

HONORABLE MENTION WINNERS

“Body of Water” by Helle Hansen; DENMARK

“ohno” by Shaan Kambli, UNITED KINGDOM

“One Star In The Sky” by Veselin Tasev; BULGARIA

“Hydrogen and Helium” by Megan Slankard; San Francisco, CA

“Kiss Me Outta My Right Mind” by Emily Hurd; Chicago, IL

“Dream Big” by Nakia Reynoso & Bleu aka James McAuley II; Austin, TX

“Once More Down The Rabbit Hole” by Richard Kolodziej & wht.rbbt.obj; Chicago, IL

“Love Look What You’ve Done” by Tedd Swormstedt, Patrick Dodge & Victoria Banks; Cincinnati, OH

“Tequila Summer” by Matt Burke & Kevan Kirk; Nashville, TN

“Lies” by Allegra Muilenburg; Palm Beach Gardens, FL

“me+u=notme” by Valerie Casey, Jonathan Plummer & Sophie Truax; Boston, MA

“I Go Crazy” by Jaime Jaworecki, Nick Schwarz & Gabe Simon; Arlington Heights, IL

“If I Were A Pony” by Leonard I Eckhaus & Keith Thompson; Las Vegas, NV

“A Woman That’s As Shallow As Me” by Jack Haynes; Oxford, MS

“Grinders and Hustlers” by Alvin Giles & Giles; Orlando, FL

“Como voy a Olvidarte” by Agustina Canales; Boston, MA

“Old Skool Kinda Love” by WisdomNLove; Mount Vernon, NY

“OMG variation 4” by Henrik Andersen; DENMARK

“Unbreakable” by Chadwick Johnson & Kalani Queypo; Las Vegas, NV

“Khokhoba” by Manuel Garcia, NIN3S feat Toshi; Colchester, CT

ABOUT USA SONGWRITING COMPETITION

