Ted Simmons Releases New Album ‘’Dark and Dirty World ‘’

‘’Dark and Dirty World’’ is a collection of songs meant to tell a complete story of a character searching for happiness, acceptance and a secure place in the world, as well as coping with grief and hardship in a sometimes humorous or satirical way, in the vein of Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks/Slow Train Coming, Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever/Wildflowers, or Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run/Ghost of Tom Joad.

There are two overall recurring themes. First, is the displacement of the working class and the corruption and greed that has spawned the current climate of popular unrest. Second is the emotional struggle that accompanies a failed relationship and a longing for love, companionship, and a sense of belonging that is seemingly out of reach.

Ted is originally from Newfoundland, but currently calls Dartmouth, Nova Scotia home. His youth in Newfoundland was the start of his vagabond journey, it was spent traversing the island in a single engine airplane with his father, going into the wilderness, exploring, fishing, camping, and just generally being out there, up in the air. He learned how to live going from place to place carrying very little and needing even less. His lyrics range from topical social commentary to fun and humorously ridiculous tales, to the poetry of love, loss, loneliness, and longing.

