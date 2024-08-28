Summer Music Impacts AC Radio

Sabrina Carpenter has turned into quite the hitmaker these days. After a string of chart topping tracks she’s at it once again with “Please Please Please” (Island/Republic). If this song follows the same pathway as her others Sabrina can celebrate another milestone and all in a rather short period of time. Ariana Grande also keeps pumping out hit after hit. Her latest in “the boy is mine” (Republic) serves us all notice to how strong this recording artist has become.

Many are out there singing the praises of Chappell Roan. They have a good reason to as the debut single in “Good Luck, Babe!” (Island/Republic) is off like a rocket. It has not taken very long for this masterpiece to end up on the top of many charts and in record time I might add. Jelly Roll is keeping his quest alive and well for taking over the music industry. His new “I Am Not Okay” (BMG/Republic/Stoney Creek) may be a bit biographical but he’s keeping it all close to the vest. We’ll see how this one plays out in the coming weeks.

Smith has got a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Pathetic” (Hitmaker Music) is the jam that has been getting rave reviews from our panel of music and program directors. This is really what great new music is all about. And speaking of great new music, just about everything that Gracie Abrams has been putting out have become immediate radio success stories. “Risk” (Interscope/ICLG) is the latest from her and it underscores just how good her musical choices have been from the very beginning. You can mark this down that there is a long a wonderful path of good fortune ahead for Gracie Abrams.

Mark Ambor is making quite the name for himself and at a rather fast pace indeed. Many programmers across the USA are adding his new “Belong Together” (Hundred Days/Virgin) by leaps and bounds. Mark is quite a unique talent and expect to see some great things ahead for this new red-hot recording artist. Benson Boone is really as hot as any artist on the planet these days. Hit after hit and song after song he keeps pushing hard. “Slow It Down” (Night Street/Warner) is his latest and greatest and what a solid track this is indeed.

Hozier has quite a lot to celebrate these days. After taking a bit of time to build and reflect, he and his team have really put him back on the map. This Irish lad has a lot to be thankful for as he continues to punch his way to the top of the charts. It may have taken a rather large group of songwriters but nonetheless his single “Too Sweet” (Columbia) used a lean time in music to punch this one all the way to #1 on multiple charts. We are pretty thrilled for him and it’s great to have him back at radio and in fine form at that.

DJO is taking the pop music world by storm as they continue to build their good fortunes. “End Of Beginning” (AWAL) is so good that it’s hard to put if down. The single also has quite a lot of staying power that really puts it well above the rest. DPB is taking it all the way with another solid hit single. “I Feel So Good today” the Happy Mix (MTS) is really quite a solid track. Watch for some bold and beautiful moves ahead for this monster hit. Newcomer Gerald Harris has a good thing going as his debut in “If I Ever Wondered Why” (Sugo Music Group) takes flight. There is a lot more to come from the amazing Gerald Harris.

Kevin Henderson continues his powerful and winning ways as his “I Identify With Christ” (Annodominimusic) pulls past the pack to much higher ground. Natalie Jane F is making quite the name for herself. Her debut single in “Skyline” (Fletcher) has become a solid Summer Hit and in record time. Chloe Temtchine has one of the very best in “Holy Water” (CQT) while Patti Spadaro Band shatters with the hot single “Glass Shatters” (MTS). Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats are rocking this Summer big time with their red-hot single “The Beach”. Also basking in top chart action is Eileen Carey and her “Every Day” (RolleyCstr Music) which has really shown some amazing progress from coast to coast.