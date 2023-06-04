Smooth R&B Singer Aneessa Releases New Single “Merci”

Smooth Jazz/R&B singer Aneessa releases her new single ‘’Merci”. The song is produced by former Motown Producer Michael B Sutton via the label Sound of LA. Aneessa is a French-born singer and songwriter who continues to evolve as a musical artist. Her latest single unveils the passion and love for music which has become the center of her life’s story.

Stream” Merci”

About Aneessa

Hailing from Saint-Étienne in East-central France, Aneessa has had the opportunity to live in different cities around the world and experience different sounds and cultures. Currently residing in LA, California, Aneessa has in the past years released music that is not only refreshing to the ears but also diverse in content. Her rich discography is produced by her husband Michael B. Sutton (former Motown producer) a beautiful place for so many music lovers, with her songs being widely streamed across major music streaming platforms in all parts of the world.

