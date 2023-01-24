Singer-Songwriter Siena Debuts Music Video “Sass”

Singer-songwriter Siena releases her highly anticipated debut music video, “Sass.” The honky-tonkin’ energetic song is a country music anthem, telling it like it is. “Livin’ like we’ve got no past, tonight we’re going to make it last, mornings going to come so fast, just tell me how you like that Sass…” The desert-born singer out of Las Vegas is an artist born to emerge in the country scene with her unapologetic and spaghetti western spirit.

Swinging from the neon lights, this is a record that is sure to make waves through generations of women. The lyrics are beyond catchy and paint a story for a girl’s night out. As an artist, Siena moved away from modern country-pop and dove more into her roots of the 2000s country music. Siena says, “This song is obviously very ‘sassy’ and gives confident vibes!” Siena carries on country traditions with her music and relies heavily on established lyrical songwriting as she evokes a specific sound of a long-lasting genre through personal experiences.

Being on stage is home for the singer, as she is a true cowgirl at heart. Whether she is out hunting, fishing, roping, welding her own horseshoes, or competing in a rodeo, she lives and breathes the impeccable country life.

