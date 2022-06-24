Shanghai Metro Temple Releases Debut Self-Titled Album

Denver based rock band Shanghai Metro Temple recently released their debut self-titled album. You can listen to the ten-song collection HERE!

Track Listing:

1. Take a Chance

2. Follow Me

3. Become

4. Out of Sight

5. The Sun

6. Forever

7. Six Feet

8. D.T.A.B

9. Beast

10. In the Dark

“Beast, for us, is a song about the pandemic; there are struggles we all faced and things that tested even the most resilient of people during that time, and to us, we needed to say something about how we felt,” the band explains. “Although we might not be able to control the beast ourselves, there are things in our lives that are more important to focus on and we think this song does a great job of expressing that.”

About Shanghai Metro Temple:

Shanghai Metro Temple (Devyn Lynch, Patrick Edler, Kevin Graf, Justin Stasio, Kalel Vigil) went from a pandemic idea to a sensational band of musicians headlining in Denver, Colorado, making headway in this industry with a new blend of rock music while creating exceptional experiences for fans both live and online. Join Shanghai Metro Temple on a journey through driving choruses, poetic lyrics, and a diverse range of musical backgrounds that many have already come to enjoy.

From gliding down snowy slopes to clipping an anchor above a rocky canyon, this band is constantly fueled and inspired by the beauty and adventure of their home state. Under dark twinkling skies and peaceful mountain evenings, inspiration runs freely through this group of best friends intent on sharing with the world their experiences and challenges through their music. With their most recent release and enthusiastic online support, Shanghai Metro Temple has become one of the best up-and-coming rock bands that Colorado has seen in this decade.

For more information, visit www.shanghaimetrotemple.com and follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.