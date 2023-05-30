Sandra-Mae Lux Releases New Single “The Last Time”

Sandra-Mae Lux, the rising star of soul music, has released her latest single “The Last Time.” The song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“The Last Time” is an emotion filled ballad that showcases Lux’s powerful vocals and her ability to convey deep feelings through her music.

“Such a sweet tune” (Gilles Peterson, BBC Radio 6)

« “The Last Time” bears a slow, sensual groove underneath the melancholy story of a woman who is making love to her lover for the last time, knowing that it is time for her to move on. It is a message of gratitude for the growth that came with the relationship, but equal parts wistfulness as she says the slow goodbye to love.

Lux’s music has been described as a blend of classic soul mixed with a touch of smooth jazz, with soaring melodies and lush production, with influences ranging from Aretha Franklin and Etta James to Alicia Keys and Adele. With her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she has quickly gained a devoted following and has been recognized as one of the most promising new artists in the genre.

“The Last Time” is just the latest in a string of successful releases from Lux, who has been steadily building her career over the past few years. Her debut Album, « Happily Ever Now » was released in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Fans of soul music and lovers of powerful, emotive performances will not want to miss “The Last Time.” With her latest release, Sandra-Mae Lux cements her place as one of the most exciting and talented new voices in soul music today.

To hear “The Last Time” and learn more about Sandra-Mae Lux, visit linktr.ee/sandramaelux