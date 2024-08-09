Samsara Headlines Special Benefit Show at Nostalgia

On Saturday July 27th at 5pm, join SAMSARA, The Kindergarten, Set Theory, Ryan Walsfich and more for a very special benefit concert fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House at Nostalgia Bar in Bethpage, NY. 100% of all proceeds go to the cause! The grunge revivalists are primed to take over the northeast US and beyond, with planned music and video releases, plus huge performances already played or scheduled for venues throughout the NY, NJ, and MA areas.

Comprised of local New Yorkers from Queens and Long Island who base their time partly out of Boston, MA : Dylan Trif, (Lead Vocals), Charlie LoMonaco, (Guitar/ Background Vocals), John Devito, (Bass), Ben Bustamante, (Drums/ Background Vocals), and Brendan Sandhovel, (Guitar) – SAMSARA draws their influence from several styles including grunge, funk, metal, and alternative.

Their new single “how do you say my name?,” dropped on July 11th. You should also check out the music video for their song “In Too Deep”.

The band has already garnered praise from music professionals, securing 2nd place at the Tarrytown Music Hall’s “Rock The Hall” in September 2021. Their music has been featured on SiriusXM’s Channel 21, college radio broadcasts, and local radio stations.

SAMSARA has played at some of the most notorious rock venues in the tri-state area, regional music festivals, and street fairs, and has collaborated with seasoned professionals in the music industry. They have recorded extensively at Shelter Island Studios with Producer Steve Adobbo and the iconic Gordon Raphael.

Upcoming shows:

Fri. 8/9 Heaven Can Wait, NYC

Sat. 8/10 JellO, Rockaway, NY

Sat. 8/17 The Living Gallery, NYC

Sat. 9/21 Foley Square, NYC

Fri. 11/8 PHTHLO Phest, Queens, NY