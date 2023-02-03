Rockaway Records Acquires Historic Abbey Road Recording Consoles Used By The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck and More

LA landmark Rockaway Records recently acquired a pair of tape recording consoles used extensively by The Beatles at E.M.I. / Abbey Road studios while recording many of their classic albums including “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Abbey Road” and many more. In addition to The Beatles, legendary artists including Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck, Deep Purple and more recorded music on the consoles while working at E.M.I. / Abbey Road studios in the 1960s and 1970s. It is believed that these are the only two surviving Beatles E.M.I. / Abbey Road studios recording consoles that exist today. These rare and historic consoles are currently for sale as-is from Rockaway Records for $225,000.

“We’ve had a lot of amazing memorabilia over the last 40 years, but this is probably the most exciting and definitely the most important piece of music memorabilia we have ever had!” – Wayne Johnson, Rockaway Records owner.

In its heyday, British recording giant E.M.I. Corporation manufactured professional recording equipment and began building the BTR2 (British Tape Recorder) console in 1953. Considered state-of-the-art mono recorders at the time, the BTR2 consoles were used by E.M.I. / Abbey Road studios starting in 1957 and throughout the 1960s and 70s. They were the frontline mono machines when The Beatles began making records there in 1962. The BTR2 consoles were the machines used to record the entirety of the band’s first 2 albums in mono: “Please Please Me” and “With The Beatles”, and also their first batch of hit singles, including “Love Me Do”, “Please Please Me”, “From Me To You”, and “She Loves You.”

The BTR2 consoles were an extremely important and integral part of The Beatles’ recording process, remaining in constant use by the elite team of engineers and technicians employed at the studio on every album and single throughout the band’s time recording there until 1969. There are numerous photographs of the BTR2s in operation with one or more of The Beatles in the shot during recording sessions for many of their albums including “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Beatles For Sale”, “Revolver”, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, “Magical Mystery Tour”, “The White Album” and “Abbey Road.”

In addition to The Beatles, many other important artists recorded at E.M.I. Studios during the time that the BTR2s were in use there, including John Lennon (solo), George Harrison (solo), Ringo Starr (solo), Pink Floyd, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, The Hollies, Peter and Gordon, Cliff Richard & The Shadows, Deep Purple, Jeff Beck, Shirley Bassey, Connie Francis, and The Pretty Things.

