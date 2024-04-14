Recovered and Remastered: Freddie Mercury-produced Night at the Opera-era Classic Set for Release

Eddie Howell, the renowned musician and songwriter, alongside the MCM Global Team, proudly announces the launch of his remixed, remastered classic, “Man from Manhattan“, on April 12th, 2024. This announcement comes with a nod to Freddie Mercury’s memorable challenge after the final-mix playback of the original recording: “If this is not a hit dear, sue Warner Bros.”

Fortunately, the need for legal action never arose, but the moment marks a significant chapter in music history. Produced by Freddie Mercury in 1976 on the heels of Queen’s enormously successful November ’75 Night at the Opera release, the track features the legendary Queen frontman on piano and backing vocals, with Queen bandmate, Brian May, on guitar.

Despite achieving initial success in the UK and Europe, the track’s journey was cut short by a Musicians’ Union ban leading to an abrupt end to its rise in the charts.

After successfully regaining the rights to “Man from Manhattan” from Warner Bros Records, Eddie Howell has infused the track with new life. “I never did sue Warner Bros,” says Howell, “but now, all these years later, after securing the reversion of rights, we proudly release this vinyl special edition LP, worldwide, to celebrate the recovery and restoration of this lost classic rock treasure.”

The original multi-track tape has been digitally transferred, remixed, and remastered at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios, leveraging the latest advancements in recording technology. This meticulous process has resulted in a stunning vinyl boxed special edition LP, which includes a Dolby Atmos version of the title track, unique memorabilia, and ten additional tracks from the era, including Freddie Mercury’s original production mix of Man from Manhattan. This historic release is set to be a vital addition to the collections of rock fans and vinyl enthusiasts alike.

The release is not just a testament to Eddie Howell’s enduring legacy; it also commemorates a nearly lost piece of Queen-related musical history. The remastered tracks showcase not only Freddie Mercury’s original production but also feature his exceptional piano skills and layered vocals. Brian May’s unforgettable guitar solo and rhythm contributions further distinguish this extraordinary recording. Additional cameo appearances by renowned artists such as Phil Collins and Gary Moore enrich this landmark release, marking a pivotal moment for classic rock enthusiasts and showcasing the collaborative spirit of the era.

Fans can discover the whole story behind this classic track at themanfrommanhattan.com .

Eddie Howell’s impressive career has seen him work with iconic artists such as Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Brand X, Freddie Mercury, and Brian May. His songs have been covered by The Monkees, ABBA’s Frida, and Jon Stevens, whose recording of Eddie’s song “Jezebel” held the number one spot in New Zealand for nine weeks.