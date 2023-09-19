Raja Kumari Celebrates Women In New Sexy Anthem “Juice” With Bollywood Inspired Music Video Out Now

Following the worldwide drop of the viral title-track “Jawan Prevue”, which has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and 4.8million streams on Spotify, Grammy-nominated songwriter and award-winning artist Raja Kumari, is unveiling her latest single and music video for her rap/pop track “Juice”.

Written by Kumari, Nacho Larraza, Harm Franklin and Humberto Delosrios, the song is an unapologetic sexy anthem about knowing your worth and flaunting it. To accompany the song, the Los Angeles native dropped a Bollywood inspired music video that premiered on PerezHilton earlier today. Directed by Keerthi Vijaya Raju that she shot in Mumbai, India was entirely female lead on and off screen. Visually, Kumari embraces Bollywood culture with dancing choreographed by Piyush Bhagat & Shazia Samji and Indian garments designed by Shrishti Chetani.

When speaking about the video, Kumari says, “Growing up, watching Bollywood films I always felt empowered by watching these beautiful women dance, but it was always in the context of the male gaze. I wanted to change this narrative, so I’ve created something that represents a shift to a woman’s point of view – a celebration of self-love. It’s all about embracing who I am and my body without any reservations. I’ve merged the essence of Indian Cinema with my East West fusion sound to create something unique. The concept has captivated me for quite some time, and finally I’ve brought it to life. My intention is to provoke thought and inspire movement through dance and reclaim that original charm that captivated me as a child.”

“Juice” is featured on her latest album The Bridge that was released on her own imprint Godmother Records earlier this year.

Born as Svetha Rao, the Indian American artist’s music fuses the rhythms she absorbed as a trained classical Indian dancer with her love for hip-hop and her constant musical evolution as an artist. Her music is known around the world, having recently performed at Coachella, co-headlined Walkers & Co. Tour (by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer) with multi-platinum selling award-winning artist John Legend in Mumbai and New Delhi, India and she was a part of the first-ever Wireless Festival Middle East alongside fellow headliners: Travis Scott, M.I.A., and others. Additionally, over the course of her career, she was the first woman to headline NH7, India’s biggest music festival. Kumari has co-written songs with Gwen Stefani, Fifth Harmony, Twin Shadow. and Iggy Azalea. Iggy Azalea’s The New Classic was subsequently nominated for four Grammys including Best Rap Album on which Kumari was both a songwriter and vocalist. The following year Kumari took home the BMI Pop Award for penning the hit “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy.

For more information on Raja Kumari, please visit rajakumari.com.

###