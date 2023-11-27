Premiere Kicks Off Holidays with Christmas Special

Premiere Networks is offering “Christmas Merry & Bright: Play Backstories,” a three-hour, barter-free radio special hosted by award-winning broadcaster, author and acclaimed vocalist Raymond Arroyo. In the special, Arroyo unveils the hidden backstories of some of the most beloved songs of Christmas — with new, big band arrangements from his album “Christmas Merry & Bright” and some classic tracks. Arroyo also interviews Grammy winners Jose Feliciano and Amy Grant for special insight into their massive Christmas hits.

Christmas Merry & Bright: Play Backstories is available for stations to air between November 17 and December 25. The market-exclusive special is available for download on November 15 and may be run multiple times over the broadcast window.

Stations interested in this commercial-free special can contact Kurt Kretzschmar here to check availability and request additional information.