Pop Sensation Sapphire Releases new Single “Love Again? ‘’

Pop newcomer artist Sapphire is set to captivate audiences worldwide with her highly anticipated new single, “Love Again? ‘’ The track has already garnered significant attention, being named BBC Radio 1’s ‘Poppest Record of the Week’ and BBC Introducing’s ‘Record of the Week’ in the South of England.

Sapphire’s undeniable talent and mesmerizing vocals have propelled her into the spotlight as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. “Love Again” showcases her ability to craft pop melodies that resonate deeply with listeners. The song’s heartfelt lyrics provide a relatable and uplifting experience that speaks to the universal theme of finding love and hope after heartbreak.

Sapphire’s distinctive sound sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Her previous releases have received critical acclaim, and “Love Again” promises to be another milestone in her burgeoning career.

Sapphire shares: ‘‘love again?’’is a song I wrote using a journal entry I wrote in the studio. I had so many thoughts and emotions spirally in my head that I needed to let out. Every lyric in this song was taken from the scribbles in that notebook. I’ve waited a long time to show my fans this new era of my music. It’s the most vulnerable & honest I’ve ever been, and hopefully my fans will be screaming the lyrics at the top of their lungs. It is truly humbling to see the positive response from listeners, and I am excited to share more of my music with the world.”

“Love Again” is now available on all major streaming platforms and promises to be an anthem of resilience and renewed hope for fans worldwide.

About Sapphire

Pop-Newcomer SAPPHIRE has been in the public eye since age 7, initially launching her music career on YouTube, and garnering over 100m streams for her music and cover video series.

With a social media estate of now over 1m fans across YT/IG/TikTok, SAPPHIRE has carved out her own brand of hybrid commercial pop, that blends classic relatable songwriting, harmonies and contemporary sonics; taking influence from peers such as Sabrina Carpenter, Lennon Stella and Madison Beer. At just 20-years-old, 2023 sees the planned release of SAPPHIRE’s original EP, working with producers/writers Cashy Bear, Matt Wills, and Alex Stacey.

This follows SAPPHIRE’s highly successful ‘Eddie’s Song’ that put SAPPHIRE in the TikTok Viral Sounds with millions of global views. SAPPHIRE has amassed a global audience, with fans across Europe, USA, Asia and LATAM (Brazil). And has collaborated and written with other artists, such as superstar DJ/Producer Alan Walker, having penned and sung the topline for single ‘Unity’, a record that’s culminated over 100 Million streams to date across digital services.

www.sapphireofficial.com