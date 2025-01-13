The Badly Behaved released of their latest single, ’Only Slightly Famous’ in December 2024. It was released as a three-minute Radio Edit and a six-minute Extended Version and is available across all streaming platforms and online stores for download.

The song is about a smalltime, pseudo movie, TV or pop star who will do anything for fame and who has an inflated ego, an inflated perception of the little success that he or she has had and an overzealous and warped attitude towards life. It was written in C minor, with several key changes, including a change to E flat for the bridge, and its tempo is 117BPM.

Only Slightly Famous was written, composed and produced by Richard von Kalmar, with vocals by Colé van Dias. The song fuses an electronic ‘percolator’ bassline with vocal samples, including samples of Colé’s voice, complimentary melody lines and a number of percussion arrangements.